09.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
Ankle & Foot Centers of America Opens New East Cobb Location

The new location expands access to advanced podiatric care in one of metro Atlanta's most active and growing communities.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Ankle & Foot Centers of America is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in East Cobb, Georgia. The East Cobb office will be staffed by two experienced foot and ankle specialists: Dr. Ryan Goldfine and Dr. Shaynah Goldfine, both dedicated to providing patient-focused, evidence-based care for a wide range of podiatric conditions.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America, founded in 1982, has grown into one of the nation's largest podiatric networks, with over 40 locations throughout Georgia. The new East Cobb office represents a continued commitment to expanding access to expert care across metro Atlanta.

Dr. Ryan Goldfine and Dr. Shaynah Goldfine both bring extensive training in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of foot and ankle conditions - from common concerns like heel pain and nail disorders to more complex issues such as sports injuries, fractures, deformities, and surgical needs.

The new East Cobb location will offer modern technology, flexible scheduling, and comprehensive treatment plans designed to improve mobility, reduce pain, and restore quality of life for patients of all ages.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the East Cobb location page.

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America
With a mission to provide the highest quality foot and ankle care, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is recognized as one of the nation's top podiatry groups. Our specialists are dedicated to advancing the field through research and innovative treatment solutions. Founded in Atlanta over 30 years ago, Ankle & Foot Centers of America provides patients with top-tier service and support through best-in-class technology and processes, so that physicians can optimize patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
busek@accessnewswire.com

.

SOURCE: Ankle & Foot Centers of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ankle-and-foot-centers-of-america-opens-new-east-cobb-location-1067094

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
