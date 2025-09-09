TechSoup and Tech Impact Launch Joint CTO Program to Empower Small Nonprofits With Scalable Tech Solutions

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Two leading nonprofit technology organizations - TechSoup and Tech Impact - are launching a Virtual Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Program for the Nonprofit Sector, a collaboration designed to help small nonprofits adopt, manage, and optimize technology in a cost-effective and sustainable way.

The new joint initiative targets nonprofits with operating budgets under $1 million, providing access to strategic technology planning, expert support, and tools typically out of reach for small organizations. The program aims to reduce barriers to digital transformation and build long-term technology capacity across the sector.

With over 1.3 million charitable nonprofits in the U.S., and 92% operating with budgets under $1M, the need for affordable technology leadership is urgent. Although 86% of nonprofits recognize the importance of technology, only 12% feel they have a clear digital strategy. Meanwhile, cyberattacks on nonprofits are increasing, making investment in tech capacity not just important-but essential.

"Small nonprofits are doing some of the most critical work in our communities but often without the tech support they need," said Marnie Webb, CEO at TechSoup. "This program is about leveling the playing field."

The CTO Program combines the strengths of both partners. Tech Impact brings deep expertise in nonprofit technology solutions, including assessments, strategy, and cybersecurity. TechSoup offers a robust platform for technology access, learning, and support.

Okta for Good, the social impact initiative of Okta, Inc., will provide funding to expand CTO access to more nonprofit organizations. "We are thrilled to see two of our long-standing partners, TechSoup and Tech Impact, come together to strengthen the security postures of nonprofit organizations," said Victor Cordon, Director of Social Impact at Okta. "The virtual CTO program not only helps address an important resource gap, but also exemplifies the power of collective action to drive impact. Okta for Good is proud to support this effort and advance our mission of building a more secure world where everyone can belong and thrive."

Program Features

Virtual Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Program for the Nonprofit Sector includes three distinct features:

Tech Check Assessment

A diagnostic tool from Tech Impact to evaluate an organization's current technology use and digital maturity, identify gaps and risks, and uncover opportunities to leverage technology in more efficient capacities Follow-Up Consultation

One-on-one sessions with technology experts to review Tech Check results and develop tailored recommendations, including optional add-on assessments: Policy Builder for governance and compliance

Sec Check for cybersecurity readiness

Digi Check for digital strategy effectiveness TechSoup Quad Membership (One Year) Two additional expert consultations

"Ask the Expert" sessions and office hours

Product support for tech tools

Optimization session to reduce tech costs

Monthly newsletter on key tech trends

Pricing and Equity Access

The annual program fee is $400, with eligibility limited to nonprofits with budgets under $1 million. For organizations unable to pay, a subsidy fund has been established through support from Okta for Good, allowing them to join a waitlist for assistance. Eligible organizations can join the interest list by visiting https://techimpact.org/virtualCTOprogram.

A Call to Funders

Funders are invited to sponsor individual nonprofits, support regional or thematic cohorts, or contribute to the subsidy fund to help remove cost barriers for organizations in need. By sponsoring this program, funders will help community-based organizations optimize technology costs, strengthen cybersecurity and compliance, and enable long-term, scalable digital transformation.

"This isn't just a program. It's a strategic investment in the nonprofit sector's resilience, efficiency, and impact at a time it is needed the most" said Patrick Callihan, CEO at Tech Impact.

Those interested in learning more about how to support the CTO Program are invited to reach out to patrick@techimpact.org .





