Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TechSoup and Tech Impact Launch Joint CTO Program to Empower Small Nonprofits With Scalable Tech Solutions

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Two leading nonprofit technology organizations - TechSoup and Tech Impact - are launching a Virtual Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Program for the Nonprofit Sector, a collaboration designed to help small nonprofits adopt, manage, and optimize technology in a cost-effective and sustainable way.

TechSoup and Tech Impact Logos

TechSoup and Tech Impact Logos

The new joint initiative targets nonprofits with operating budgets under $1 million, providing access to strategic technology planning, expert support, and tools typically out of reach for small organizations. The program aims to reduce barriers to digital transformation and build long-term technology capacity across the sector.

With over 1.3 million charitable nonprofits in the U.S., and 92% operating with budgets under $1M, the need for affordable technology leadership is urgent. Although 86% of nonprofits recognize the importance of technology, only 12% feel they have a clear digital strategy. Meanwhile, cyberattacks on nonprofits are increasing, making investment in tech capacity not just important-but essential.

"Small nonprofits are doing some of the most critical work in our communities but often without the tech support they need," said Marnie Webb, CEO at TechSoup. "This program is about leveling the playing field."

The CTO Program combines the strengths of both partners. Tech Impact brings deep expertise in nonprofit technology solutions, including assessments, strategy, and cybersecurity. TechSoup offers a robust platform for technology access, learning, and support.

Okta for Good, the social impact initiative of Okta, Inc., will provide funding to expand CTO access to more nonprofit organizations. "We are thrilled to see two of our long-standing partners, TechSoup and Tech Impact, come together to strengthen the security postures of nonprofit organizations," said Victor Cordon, Director of Social Impact at Okta. "The virtual CTO program not only helps address an important resource gap, but also exemplifies the power of collective action to drive impact. Okta for Good is proud to support this effort and advance our mission of building a more secure world where everyone can belong and thrive."

Program Features

Virtual Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Program for the Nonprofit Sector includes three distinct features:

  1. Tech Check Assessment
    A diagnostic tool from Tech Impact to evaluate an organization's current technology use and digital maturity, identify gaps and risks, and uncover opportunities to leverage technology in more efficient capacities

  2. Follow-Up Consultation
    One-on-one sessions with technology experts to review Tech Check results and develop tailored recommendations, including optional add-on assessments:

    • Policy Builder for governance and compliance

    • Sec Check for cybersecurity readiness

    • Digi Check for digital strategy effectiveness

  3. TechSoup Quad Membership (One Year)

    • Two additional expert consultations

    • "Ask the Expert" sessions and office hours

    • Product support for tech tools

    • Optimization session to reduce tech costs

    • Monthly newsletter on key tech trends

Pricing and Equity Access

The annual program fee is $400, with eligibility limited to nonprofits with budgets under $1 million. For organizations unable to pay, a subsidy fund has been established through support from Okta for Good, allowing them to join a waitlist for assistance. Eligible organizations can join the interest list by visiting https://techimpact.org/virtualCTOprogram.

A Call to Funders

Funders are invited to sponsor individual nonprofits, support regional or thematic cohorts, or contribute to the subsidy fund to help remove cost barriers for organizations in need. By sponsoring this program, funders will help community-based organizations optimize technology costs, strengthen cybersecurity and compliance, and enable long-term, scalable digital transformation.

"This isn't just a program. It's a strategic investment in the nonprofit sector's resilience, efficiency, and impact at a time it is needed the most" said Patrick Callihan, CEO at Tech Impact.

Those interested in learning more about how to support the CTO Program are invited to reach out to patrick@techimpact.org.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Levy
Director of Marketing & Events
elizabeth@techimpact.org
(215) 557-1559

.

SOURCE: Tech Impact



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/techsoup-and-tech-impact-launch-joint-cto-program-to-empower-smal-1068696

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.