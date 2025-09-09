POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance: Gaylord Opryland to Debut Spectacular New Cirque Holiday Show During 42nd Annual a Country Christmas

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, An Immersive New Musical, Magic and Cirque Holiday Show, Delivers Dazzling Entertainment to Resort's Festive Christmas Celebration During Exclusive Nashville Residency

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Gaylord Opryland Resort is thrilled to unveil a dazzling new addition to its celebrated holiday lineup during its 42nd annual A Country Christmas event.Making its exclusive Nashville debut, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance brings the glitz of Broadway and the wonder of cirque together in an enchanting holiday production and experience for the entire family. This new cirque holiday spectacle will take center stage at the resort from November 25 through December 31, 2025, promising guests an unforgettable and immersive experience filled with world-class circus and magic acts, music, and awe-inspiring performances.

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, created by acclaimed Broadway director and producer Neil Goldberg, has captivated audiences through award-winning books, toys, animation, TV, and live entertainment experiences. "Our mission is to deliver high-quality, high-value family content to audiences around the world," says Goldberg. "Partnering with Gaylord Opryland allows us to expand that mission through extraordinary live performances at a destination renowned for holiday programming."

The all-new holiday stage show is based on the popular POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance storybook series and television special, which follows the whimsical journey of three best friends, Pomp, Snow, and Cirqueumstance, as they study music, magic, and circus arts at a secret university before sharing their remarkable talents and heartfelt holiday messages with the world.

The show features an extraordinary cast of 26 performers and distinctive artists from around the globe in over 100 showstopping costumes, performing breathtaking and gravity-defying circus acts, magic illusions, and musical storytelling performances with an exciting grand appearance by Santa.

Audiences will first be transported through a visually immersive POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance universe before entering the theater, where they will be surrounded by the story's illustrations, creating the sensation of sitting inside the pages of the book while experiencing the show center stage.

Inside the universe, ticket holders will encounter an interactive holiday wonderland filled with sparkling lights, remarkable decorations, story characters, and pop-up magical performances. Glistening reindeer, colossal candy canes, towering nutcrackers, an 18-foot Gingerbread man, and more are surrounded by holiday trees and imaginative Christmas displays, creating unforgettable family memories.

"We're thrilled to introduce the POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance mesmerizing show to our guests as part of A Country Christmas at Gaylord Opryland, alongside ICE! and our beloved holiday attractions," said Tom Petrillo, General Manager of Gaylord Opryland Resort. "With this new show, we're bringing even more magical holiday experiences to life-captivating and delighting guests of all ages."

To purchase POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance tickets, visit CirqueAtGaylordOpryland.com .

Gaylord Opryland's comprehensive 42nd annual A Country Christmas runs from November 7, 2025, through January 3, 2026. For more information or to reserve an overnight stay, visit ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com .

About POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance is a unique children's, family, and lifestyle brand that has emerged as a global phenomenon with its whimsical storytelling and spectacular live experiences. What began as a beloved children's book series has grown into a vibrant franchise featuring theatrical productions, television specials, animated content, toys, apparel, and immersive retail experiences. Praised by SiriusXM as "an amazing body of work for children and families" and described by South Florida Reporter as "right up there with all the other holiday classics but with a magical twist," PSC continues to enchant audiences of all ages. The brand's colorful characters and dazzling performances have partnered with Crayola Experience and US Armed Forces bringing holiday magic to families everywhere and have been featured on Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, and media outlets worldwide. To learn more, visit www.PompSnowAndCirqueumstance.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @PompSnowCirque.

About Gaylord Opryland

Gaylord Opryland Resort, located at 2800 Opryland Drive in Nashville, Tenn., is the flagship property of Gaylord Hotels, part of the Marriott portfolio of brands. The 2,888-room hotel offers "everything in one place" - SoundWaves upscale indoor/outdoor water attraction, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, top-notch entertainment, on-site shopping, an award-winning golf course and more. Gaylord Opryland Resort has been named as 'One of the Best Places to Celebrate Christmas' by Good Housekeeping and 'One of the top hotels to visit for the best Christmas décor' by Business Insider. For more information, visit GaylordOpryland.com .

