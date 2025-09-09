'Trending Today' Launches New Podcast to Expand on the Award-Winning TV Series

The popular series profiling business innovators on Fox Business, Bloomberg, and A&E builds on its 13 years of success with a companion audio show offering a deeper dive into the stories of visionary entrepreneurs and trend-defining companies.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / " Trending Today ," the acclaimed TV series airing on Fox Business, Bloomberg, and A&E, announces a new podcast as a "sister show" to the long-running TV series. The audio show offers listeners a more relaxed yet in-depth exploration of the influential business leaders behind brands like Samsung, TurboTenant, and Tommy Bahama, and Tori Dunlap @herfirst100k , a New York Times best-selling author and host of the #1 money podcast for women, Financial Feminist.

"Trending Today" is the go-to series for an insider's look into the entrepreneurial spirit driving some of the biggest global brands and personalities. "Trending Today" has received multiple Telly awards and recognition from the Los Angeles Film Awards, the Vegas Television and Movie Awards, and the Lonely Wolf Film Festival.

"We're thrilled to expand the 'Trending Today' brand with the launch of 'The Trending Today Podcast,'" said Executive Producer Liz Plummer. "Our television show has always given audiences a first look at innovators and entrepreneurs shaping the future, and now the podcast offers our guests a longer format to dive deeper into their stories, insights, and vision. It's an exciting new way for us to give these leaders the platform they deserve."

In Season 1, the "Trending Today Podcast" will highlight exciting stores from brands like Samsung, TurboTenant, Tommy Bahama, Jiffy, Ravin Consultants, Vivid Seats, SYNT, YNG Aesthetics and The House of She, Financial Feminist and more.

Listeners will hear firsthand from the executives behind some of the most prominent brands featured on the show, sharing valuable lessons from their journeys. Excerpts highlight the intense work and dedication behind the scenes that builds incredible brands, and conversations center around what it takes to reach seemingly overnight success.

In an episode exploring the live event space, Stan Chia, CEO of Vivid Seats , North America's largest online ticketing platform, shared his insights consumer trust: "When I think about the live event space and what people are looking for, I think people are always looking for a platform that is secure and one you can trust."

Brad Leavitt, CEO and founder of A Finer Touch Construction , a major player in luxury custom homes, emphasizes the importance of teamwork and collaboration: "Surrounding yourself with great people is really the key. That's part of the hard work."

Doug Wood, CEO of Tommy Bahama , discusses the importance of personal accountability and learning from mistakes: "Some of the worst decisions that are made are the ones you choose, that you didn't make, and you just let something happen."

Other notable episodes include:

From Prison to Purpose: Scott Curley's Redemption Story

Financial Feminism with Tori Dunlap

Skin & Soul with Bree Gionta and Amy Cunningham

The "Trending Today Podcast" is growing quickly and new episodes are available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify , Apple Podcasts, Podbean, and Overcast .

Subscribe to the podcast across your favorite listening platform, rate and review to support the show, and share guest or topic suggestions to shape future episodes. To learn more about "Trending Today," visit https://trendingtoday.com/ .

About "Trending Today"

"Trending Today," the acclaimed television series airing on A&E, Bloomberg, and Fox Business, captures the entrepreneurial ambition that drives innovation around the world. Each episode highlights the latest technologies, market trends, and groundbreaking ideas through a thoughtfully selected lineup of inventors, innovators, and thought leaders. Crossing a wide range of industries, including consumer products, luxury lifestyles, health, and technology, "Trending Today" features companies and people who are pushing boundaries and redefining excellence. To learn more, visit www.trendingtoday.com . Media Contact

