Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
ComplianceQuest Appoints Peter Alouche as Vice President of Products

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / ComplianceQuest, a leading AI-powered platform for Product Lifecycle, Quality, Safety, and Supplier Management, today announced the appointment of Peter Alouche as Vice President of Products. In this role, Peter will shape the company's product strategy and drive innovation to further enhance ComplianceQuest's value to global enterprises.

Peter brings over 20 years of experience in both new product development and quality management. His expertise includes cloud software product management and strategy, database development, implementing nonconformance processes, leading Six Sigma Green Belt projects, and participating in root cause analysis investigations. He is also a licensed Professional Engineer (P.Eng.) in the Province of Ontario.

"I am excited to welcome Peter to the team. His strong background in both quality and product innovation will help us deliver on our vision of building an AI-first Middle Office Platform that transforms how enterprises bring safe, high-quality products to market," said Atulya Risal, CTO of ComplianceQuest.

"I am honored to be joining ComplianceQuest at this exciting phase," said Peter. "I look forward to working with our talented teams to build impactful products that support operational excellence and compliance for organizations around the world."

For more about Peter's professional journey, visit his LinkedIn profile.

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is an AI powered platform for Product Lifecycle (PLM), Quality (QMS), Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) and Supplier Management, built natively on Salesforce technologies.

Our connected suite of solutions helps businesses of all sizes enhance quality, safety, and efficiency throughout the product journey, from concept to customer success.

By offering a data driven and integrated platform that is pre validated and easy to implement, ComplianceQuest improves collaboration across the product value chain, reduces risk, protects employees and brand reputation, and helps organizations boost innovation, compliance, profitability, and customer loyalty.

For more information, please visit www.compliancequest.com.

Contact Information

Shalini Chowdhary
Head of Marketing and Partnerships
shalini@compliancequest.com
408-458-8343 x267

SOURCE: ComplianceQuest



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/compliancequest-appoints-peter-alouche-as-vice-president-of-produ-1069205

