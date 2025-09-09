Sebring Design Build Named One of America's Top 100 Small Businesses

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO-, its award-winning digital platform for small businesses, announced today that Sebring Design Build, a leading luxury remodeling company based in Franklin, Tennessee, has been named to the prestigious CO-100: America's Top 100 Small Businesses list.

Selected from more than 12,500 applicants nationwide, Sebring Design Build stood out to an esteemed panel of judges for its impressive growth, innovative design-build strategies, and commitment to cultivating a strong workplace culture. The CO-100 list features owners and founders from diverse industries-including cutting-edge tech startups, sustainable manufacturers, creative agencies, and community-driven retailers-from 35 states and Washington, D.C.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of America's Top 100 Small Businesses by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce," said Bryan Sebring, Owner of Sebring Design Build. "Our passion has always been creating luxury remodels that enhance the way our clients live while strengthening our community here in Franklin and throughout the greater Nashville area. This award reflects the dedication of our incredible team, the trust of our clients, and our ongoing commitment to excellence in design-build remodeling."

As part of the recognition, each CO-100 honoree receives a one-year paid membership to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, national brand exposure, and exclusive access to expert insights, networking opportunities, and a vibrant community of fellow business leaders.

Next month, Sebring Design Build will join fellow honorees in Washington, D.C., October 6-8, for the Small Business Forum at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's historic headquarters. The event includes a VIP experience, thought-leadership sessions, and an awards dinner where 10 businesses will be recognized across categories of excellence and one company will be named America's Top Small Business, receiving a $25,000 prize.

"Small businesses are the heartbeat of our economy, and their stories are nothing short of extraordinary," said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO- by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "The CO-100 honorees exemplify what it means to lead with purpose, adapt with agility, and build with vision."

For more information about the CO-100, visit www.uschamber.com/co100.

About Sebring Design Build

Sebring Design Build is a luxury design-build remodeling company serving Franklin, Nashville, and Williamson County, Tennessee. Specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, basement renovations, and custom home additions, Sebring Design Build is known for delivering innovative designs, superior craftsmanship, and an exceptional client experience. Founded by Bryan Sebring, the company has earned a reputation as one of the premier remodeling contractors in Middle Tennessee.

To learn more about Sebring Design Build and its award-winning services, visit www.sebringdesignbuild.com.

