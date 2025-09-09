SpendMend Unveils Trulla Analytics 2.0: Analytics That Take Action

First Wave of 10-Report Rollout Empowers IDNs with Faster Insights into Pharmacy Spend, Pricing, and Compliance

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / SpendMend, a leading provider of cost-cycle optimization solutions for healthcare, today announced a transformative upgrade to its Trulla pharmacy procurement and analytics platform. The release of Analytics 2.0 introduces a dynamic reporting suite that enhances visibility, accelerates decision-making, and empowers Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs) to act swiftly on data-driven insights. SpendMend is rolling out 10 advanced reports by the end of 2025, with the first phase now available in the Trulla application. This initial wave includes three powerful reports:

Pharmacy Spend Report: Offers granular visibility into purchasing patterns and spend distribution.

Invoice Detail Report: Enables precise invoice-level analysis for enhanced accuracy and compliance.

Weighted Price Report: Simplifies cost comparisons across 340B, GPO, and WAC pricing structures.

A cornerstone of Analytics 2.0 is its interactive dashboard framework, which integrates seamlessly with external software and vendor systems. For example, the enhanced Weighted Price Report now allows users to click on a medication and instantly access its settings in Trulla Procurement. This streamlined functionality reduces clicks, eliminates the need for multiple browsers, and saves valuable time.

"Analytics 2.0 goes beyond actionable insights-it's about Analytics That Take Action," said Curtis McEntire, Chief Product Officer at SpendMend. "These reports empower IDN pharmacy leaders to transform data into measurable outcomes with unprecedented speed and precision."

Matt Parker, Vice President of Trulla, added, "Our clients are thrilled with the initial reports. Their excitement and innovative ideas for leveraging these tools are driving the future of Analytics 2.0. It's inspiring to see their vision and requests come to life."

SpendMend is committed to evolving the platform based on client feedback, with additional reports and enhancements planned through 2026. "These aren't just reports for exporting and sharing," McEntire emphasized. "We're redefining analytics to deliver immediate, impactful results for our IDN partners."

