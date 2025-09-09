Infotect Design Solutions Launches Givsync: A Cloud Platform Empowering Non-Profits to Thrive

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Infotect Design Solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Givsync, a powerful cloud-based application built to help non-profit organizations streamline operations, improve service delivery, and maximize community impact.

Now available on the Microsoft Marketplace, Givsync is built for 501(c)(3) organizations that distribute goods or offer retail-style services without cash transactions. The platform streamlines appointment scheduling, customer management, inventory tracking, and reporting-reducing manual tasks and empowering teams to focus on their mission.

With affordable subscription options tailored for small and medium nonprofits, Givsync makes it easy to adopt powerful technology without straining your budget. Start simplifying your operations and amplifying your impact-explore Givsync today on Microsoft Marketplace.

Givsync was built with purpose. The team behind Givsync understands the unique challenges nonprofits face and is committed to delivering technology that helps them grow, serve, and succeed. Built on Microsoft's Power Platform, Givsync not only integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365 but also unlocks the ability to incorporate advanced AI capabilities. This foundation allows nonprofits to automate workflows, gain predictive insights, and personalize engagement-making Givsync a scalable, intelligent solution tailored to the evolving needs of mission-driven organizations.

Whether managing a food pantry, donation center, or community outreach program, Givsync empowers organizations to operate more efficiently and deliver greater impact.

Ideal for:

501(c)(3) organizations

Agencies offering goods or retail experiences without a cash transaction

Teams needing efficient booking, scheduling, and customer notifications

Givsync is now available for demo and deployment. To learn more or explore how Givsync can support your organization, visit www.givsync.com or contact engagement@givsync.com.

About Infotect Design Solutions

Founded in 2000, Infotect Design Solutions is a Florida-based IT consulting firm specializing in cloud applications, workflow automation, and managed services. With over two decades of partnership with Microsoft, Infotect empowers small and mid-sized organizations to embrace digital transformation through secure, scalable, and user-friendly technology solutions. Service verticals include non-profits, medical, construction and local government with clients internationally. The company's mission is rooted in delivering exceptional service, fostering long-term client relationships, and helping organizations achieve their goals through innovation and strategic IT support.

SOURCE: Infotect Design Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/infotect-design-solutions-launches-givsync-a-cloud-platform-empo-1070158