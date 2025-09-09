dlivrd Technologies Inc: dlivrd Technologies Acquires Omnicart Platform to Fast-Track Off-Premise Technology Growth

This acquisition enhances capabilities for complex, high-value deliveries and strengthens nationwide operational control.

HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / dlivrd Technologies Inc. has acquired Omnicart's proprietary platform to fast-track the growth of its off-premise technology, built specifically to manage complex and high-value delivery operations. This addition links the customer's order through to dispatch and delivery tracking, creating a unified experience that drives scale, consistency, and service excellence.

Restaurants are under increasing pressure to handle more high-value, off-premise orders without sacrificing accuracy, timeliness, or customer experience. These operations often involve detailed preparation requirements, strict delivery windows, and elevated expectations, making flawless execution essential. Historically, operators have had to rely on separate systems for order management and delivery execution, leading to inefficiencies and higher risk.

With the acquisition of Omnicart's proprietary platform, dlivrd Technologies is closing that gap. By pairing advanced operational technology with a dedicated network of specialized delivery partners, the company will give restaurant operators a single, connected process for their most critical off-premise operations. The result is faster execution, improved oversight, and a delivery experience that reflects the true value of the order.

"This acquisition is about giving operators the tools they need when performance matters most," said Chris Heffernan, CEO of dlivrd Technologies Inc. "By combining our delivery expertise with technology built for complex delivery execution from start to finish, we can ensure that every high-value order is handled with the accuracy and care it deserves."

Omnicart will continue to operate independently under the new name Omnirev, focusing on developing an AI-driven CRM for restaurants. Omnirev is a sales enablement tool for restaurants, designed to boost revenue and save countless hours by automating outreach, streamlining follow-ups, and helping you close more deals with less effort. dlivrd Technologies will acquire and deploy the Omnicart platform to support its partners, allowing them to benefit from enhanced capabilities without disruption to existing operations.

"Our mission has always been to empower restaurants with greater control over their off-premise business. By selling our delivery and restaurant tech to dlivrd and doubling down on building an AI-driven CRM, we're staying true to that mission," said Arya Rashtchian, co-founder and CEO of Omnicart.

The upgraded capabilities will give operators better dispatch management, real-time delivery visibility, and a streamlined path from order confirmation to customer handoff. Rollout will begin with select partners later this year, with national availability planned for late 2025.

About dlivrd Technologies Inc.

dlivrd Technologies is a modern, solutions-based holding company advancing logistics, workforce enablement, and operational technology businesses nationwide. Established in 2018, it unites bold, high-performing brands that help businesses scale experience-focused operations worldwide. Learn more about dlivrd Technologies at www.dlivrd.io.

About Omnirev

Omnirev is an AI-powered sales enablement platform built to help restaurants and catering businesses grow faster. With built-in catering-specific tools, Omnirev automates tasks like customer segmentation, follow-ups, and re-engagement.

Media Contact

Ashley Campos, Chief Strategy Officer

Email: Ashley.Campos@dlivrd.io

SOURCE: dlivrd Technologies Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire