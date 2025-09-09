Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference September 16-17, 2025

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference will take place on September 16-17, 2025, bringing together top micro-cap companies and investors for two days of high-quality insights and investing opportunities.

The event begins on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, with a series of live-streamed company presentations, beginning at 9:00 AM ET. The following day, Wednesday, September 17, will be dedicated to 1x1 meetings between presenting companies and pre-approved investors, starting at 8:00 AM ET.

How to Attend:

Investors and industry professionals can register to watch the presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: Register Here

Conference Schedule - September 16, 2025 (All Times ET):

Time

Company

Ticker

Webcast Link

9:00am

NN, Inc.

NASDAQ:NNBR

View Presentation

9:30am

Xtract One Technologies Inc.

OTCQX:XTRAF / TSX:XTRA

View Presentation

10:00am

Health In Tech Inc.

NASDAQ:HIT

View Presentation

10:30am

Callan JMB Inc.

NASDAQ:CJMB

View Presentation

11:00am

Orion Energy Systems Inc.

NASDAQ:OESX

View Presentation

11:30am

Ascent Industries Co.

NASDAQ:ACNT

View Presentation

12:00pm

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc

NASDAQ:TOMZ

View Presentation

12:30pm

RenovoRx Inc.

NASDAQ:RNXT

View Presentation

1:00pm

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation

NASDAQ:AENT

View Presentation

1:30pm

Peraso Inc.

NASDAQ:PRSO

View Presentation

2:00pm

P3 Health Partners Inc.

NASDAQ:PIII

View Presentation

2:30pm

SKYX Platforms Corp.

NASDAQ:SKYX

View Presentation

About iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences

iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), showcasing high-potential small and micro-cap investment opportunities. The conferences feature live company presentations on Day 1, followed by exclusive 1x1 investor meetings on Day 2. Since 2019, iAccess Alpha has co-organized leading microcap-focused events, connecting top-tier investors with high-potential companies.

For more information, contact:
info@iaccessalpha.com
www.iaccessalpha.com

SOURCE: iAccess Alpha



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/iaccess-alphas-virtual-best-ideas-fall-investment-conference-sep-1070378

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.