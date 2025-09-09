iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference September 16-17, 2025

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference will take place on September 16-17, 2025, bringing together top micro-cap companies and investors for two days of high-quality insights and investing opportunities.

The event begins on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, with a series of live-streamed company presentations, beginning at 9:00 AM ET. The following day, Wednesday, September 17, will be dedicated to 1x1 meetings between presenting companies and pre-approved investors, starting at 8:00 AM ET.

How to Attend:

Investors and industry professionals can register to watch the presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: Register Here

Conference Schedule - September 16, 2025 (All Times ET):

Time Company Ticker Webcast Link 9:00am NN, Inc. NASDAQ:NNBR View Presentation 9:30am Xtract One Technologies Inc. OTCQX:XTRAF / TSX:XTRA View Presentation 10:00am Health In Tech Inc. NASDAQ:HIT View Presentation 10:30am Callan JMB Inc. NASDAQ:CJMB View Presentation 11:00am Orion Energy Systems Inc. NASDAQ:OESX View Presentation 11:30am Ascent Industries Co. NASDAQ:ACNT View Presentation 12:00pm TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc NASDAQ:TOMZ View Presentation 12:30pm RenovoRx Inc. NASDAQ:RNXT View Presentation 1:00pm Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation NASDAQ:AENT View Presentation 1:30pm Peraso Inc. NASDAQ:PRSO View Presentation 2:00pm P3 Health Partners Inc. NASDAQ:PIII View Presentation 2:30pm SKYX Platforms Corp. NASDAQ:SKYX View Presentation

About iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences

iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), showcasing high-potential small and micro-cap investment opportunities. The conferences feature live company presentations on Day 1, followed by exclusive 1x1 investor meetings on Day 2. Since 2019, iAccess Alpha has co-organized leading microcap-focused events, connecting top-tier investors with high-potential companies.

For more information, contact:

info@iaccessalpha.com

www.iaccessalpha.com

