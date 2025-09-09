Sydecar Partners with Academy Bank to Expand Access to Private Market Transactions

New partnership enables support for a wider range of previously hard-to-execute deal types

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Sydecar , a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and fund administration platform for venture, today announced a partnership with Academy Bank , a full-service community bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corporation, to broaden the types of private market transactions that Sydecar customers can access.

As Sydecar continues to grow, it aims to meet the diverse, evolving needs of venture fund and syndicate managers. With Academy Bank as its second banking partner, Sydecar is equipped to support greater transaction volumes and a more diverse set of deal structures.

"Our customers are increasingly interested in doing deals across a wider range of industries," said Nik Talreja, CEO of Sydecar. "This partnership gives us the additional banking support we need to unlock even more types of transactions and meet the needs of our customers in today's evolving market."

Through this partnership, Sydecar advances its goal of becoming the platform through which all private market fund transactions run. By adding Academy Bank as its second banking partner - twice named one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune Magazine with $2.9 billion in total assets - Sydecar is strengthening its ability to manage growth and providing even more value to customers.

The partnership also reaffirms Academy Bank's dedication to fostering a collaborative fintech ecosystem, building on its reputation of delivering personalized financial services to consumers and businesses.

"At Academy Bank, we understand that investors value speed, simplicity, and trust," said David Robinson, Director of Fintech and Embedded Banking at Academy Bank. "Our partnership with Sydecar allows us to deliver a secure, personal experience to make private market transactions easier and more accessible than ever."

This partnership follows Sydecar's recent inclusion on the annual Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit https://www.sydecar.io/ .

About Sydecar

Sydecar makes it simple and efficient for venture fund and syndicate managers to form Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and funds by automating banking, compliance, contracts and reporting. Sydecar eliminates operational headaches, freeing up time and resources so managers can focus on building portfolios, strengthening track records and fostering stronger relationships with limited partners. Founded in 2021, Sydecar is on a mission to build the infrastructure that powers private markets and was named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

To learn more, visit https://www.sydecar.io/ or check out LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Academy Bank

Academy Bank is a full-service commercial bank with $2.9 billion in assets and more than 75 banking centers in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri. Academy Bank provides a wide range of financial solutions for business and individuals, including commercial and business banking, treasury management and mortgage services. Academy Bank is privately held and family-owned by Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $4.4 billion holding company headquartered in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Academy Bank's sister bank, Armed Forces Bank, headquartered in Leavenworth, Kansas, proudly serves active and retired military and civilian clients around the world with more on-base locations than any military bank in the country. For more information, visit www.academybank.com .

Media contact:

Tisha Ferraro

sydecar@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Sydecar

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sydecar-partners-with-academy-bank-to-expand-access-to-private-marke-1070474