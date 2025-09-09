Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
09.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
Phase 1 Equity Announces It's Seventh Practice Addition Of The Year, Bringing On A Multi-Doctor Orthodontic Practice Located in New Jersey

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Phase 1 Equity, a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed platform for orthodontists and pediatric dentists, is excited to welcome another leading multi-doctor orthodontic practice based in New Jersey to its growing network.

This trusted practice in the community focuses on excellence and personal attention to every patient, delivering the best care through cutting-edge technology in a comfortable environment. This practice attracts patients from many different states based upon their culture of trust, innovation, and a relentless focus on patient experience. This marks Phase 1 Equity's seventh practice added in 2025, it's 18th doctor to join the platform and brings total locations to 25.

"We are thrilled to welcome another leading orthodontic practice to the platform" said Mike Rice, CEO of Phase 1 Equity. "Our unique model continues to drive excitement in the marketplace as we add value in both the short and long term for our doctor partners. Our tools and resources support our doctor-led practices while they maintain complete control over their practice."

"We are very proud to welcome our first practice based in New Jersey," said Dr. Keith Kohrs, DDS, founding partner and board member. "They've built a highly respected practice, attracting patients both near and far, which is a testament to their strong culture built on trust, outcomes, and an outstanding patient experience. We're excited to collaborate and support their continued growth and success."

About Phase 1 Equity

Phase 1 Equity is a doctor-owned platform created specifically for orthodontists and pediatric dentists. Our distinctive Doctor Equity model successfully combines private practice with private equity, allowing doctors to retain complete control over clinical and practice decision-making, while benefitting from the collective power of a nationwide network of like-minded practitioners. Doctors have access to decades of expertise and resources that optimize practice operations, reduce costs, enhance profitability, and maximize practice value. Unlike a sale to a traditional DSO, Phase 1 Equity's partnership approach works with doctors to build substantial practice value and increase EBITDA before a sale to private equity. This ensures doctors receive a significantly larger share of the financial rewards in a future sale, compared to a traditional DSO model.

We're not a traditional DSO. We're a community of doctors building something meaningful - together.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Visit www.Phase1Equity.com or contact info@phase1equity.com to learn more

SOURCE: Phase 1 Equity



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/phase-1-equity-announces-its-seventh-practice-addition-of-the-year-br-1070503

