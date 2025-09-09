Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Law Firm for Tenant Rights Nominated for Best Tenant Rights Lawyer in California

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / The Law Firm for Tenant Rights, Inc. has been nominated for Best Tenant Lawyer in California by the Santa Monica Daily Press. This nomination recognizes the firm's ongoing work in defending renters across the state from unlawful evictions, unsafe living conditions, and discriminatory housing practices.

Ray Popal, Managing Partner for Law Firm for Tenant Rights

Ray Popal, Managing Partner for Law Firm for Tenant Rights

Founded by attorney Rahman Popal, the San Francisco-based firm represents tenants only. Its focus includes wrongful evictions, habitability violations, landlord harassment, disability-related discrimination, and rent ordinance protections throughout California. This state-wide practice has secured some of the most significant recent settlements on behalf of tenants.

In the past year, the firm negotiated a $500,000 settlement for disabled tenants wrongfully evicted in Oakland, a $185,000 result in a disability-based eviction case, and $180,000 for a tenant displaced by dangerous housing conditions. These outcomes demonstrate the firm's commitment to holding landlords accountable and ensuring tenants receive fair treatment under California law.

Rahman Popal was selected to the 2024 Northern California Super Lawyers list and has earned a statewide reputation for legal advocacy centered on justice, equity, and tenant protection. The firm offers services in multiple languages and does not represent landlords, real estate companies or developers.

"This nomination reflects the impact of our work of representing tenants across California," said Rahman Popal. "Tenants deserve protection, and we're committed to holding landlords accountable. Every case is about keeping people safe in their homes."

The Law Firm for Tenant Rights, Inc. continues to offer consultations and legal representation to tenants across California, with a focus on results, transparency, and housing justice.

Contact Information

Rahman Popal
Managing Partner Law Firm for Tenant Rights
popal@firmfortenantrights.com
(866) 939-8224

.

SOURCE: Law Firm for Tenant Rights



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-law-firm-for-tenant-rights-nominated-for-best-tenant-rights-1070506

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
