09.09.2025
MDC Data Centers: Gold Data Expands Into MDC El Paso to Strengthen Cross-Border Network Resilience

The Expansion Complements Gold Data's Deployments in McAllen and Laredo and Reinforces MDC El Paso's Role as a Key Interconnection Hub on the U.S.-Mexico Border

EL PASO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / MDC Data Centers, the leading carrier-neutral colocation provider on the U.S.-Mexico border, and Gold Data, a low-latency network operator serving the Americas and the Caribbean, today announced the activation of a new Point of Presence (PoP) at MDC's El Paso facility.

The expansion builds on Gold Data's existing deployments with MDC in McAllen and Laredo, giving customers greater route diversity, lower latency, and improved availability between Mexico and key U.S. destinations. MDC El Paso is directly connected to Tier-1 networks, Mexico's backbone providers, and leading content platforms, and is home to MEX-IX, the internet exchange point that makes the site peering-ready for networks on both sides of the border.

"El Paso strengthens our ability to serve growing demand for high-performance, cross-border transport," said Pedro Carrillo, Chief Technology Officer at Gold Data. "It's a key part of our strategy to deliver more resilient international routes, and MDC's neutral, ecosystem-rich facility gives us the flexibility to scale quickly and reliably."

Located at the geographic midpoint of the U.S.-Mexico border, El Paso is a strategic interconnection point for reaching Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Mexico's northern cities. Together with Ciudad Juárez, it forms a binational metro area of more than 2.4 million people - an increasingly important hub for digital infrastructure, content, and enterprise traffic.

"Gold Data's expansion into MDC El Paso reflects the region's evolution as a key hub for binational connectivity," said Joel Pacheco, Chief Revenue Officer at MDC Data Centers. "As more carriers, platforms, and content providers converge in this location, we're building the ecosystem our customers need for next-generation interconnection. El Paso is ready for what's next."

This expansion reinforces the value of MDC's BorderConnect Platform, which combines carrier-neutral colocation, diverse International Fiber Crossings, and a growing ecosystem of cross-border networks. With the addition of Gold Data at MDC El Paso, the platform continues to expand its reach - delivering low-latency, multi-path connectivity between Mexico and the United States, and supporting the region's accelerating digital transformation.

About Gold Data

Gold Data is a U.S.-based company that, backed by 25 years of sustained growth, has powered the digital infrastructure connecting the technology giants of the Americas: OTTs, hyperscalers, data centers, carriers, and ISPs. With its own network and active connections to more than 60 strategic data centers across the region, the company delivers rigorous SLAs, cutting-edge technology, and agile response times. It designs and operates mission-critical, failure-free networks, acting as the partner that combines speed, reliability, and total control for those leading the present and building the digital future of the Americas. For more information, please visit golddata.net.

About MDC Data Centers

MDC Data Centers provides neutral data centers and International Fiber Crossings, enabling seamless interconnection between the U.S. and Mexico. Through its BorderConnect Platform, MDC centralizes key points of presence for Mexican, North American, and global networks, creating a dense, interconnected ecosystem that empowers partners to scale quickly and efficiently.

For updates or partnerships, visit mdcdatacenters.com and follow MDC Data Centers on LinkedIn and X @mdcdatacenters.

Contact Information

Julio Hernandez
Marketing & Innovation
julio.hernandez@mcallendc.com
+19544770404

.

SOURCE: MDC Data Centers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/gold-data-expands-into-mdc-el-paso-to-strengthen-cross-border-network-resilience-1070510

