Alter Behavioral Health: Michael Castanon Nominated for Executive of the Year 2025 in Southern California

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Michael Castanon, founder and CEO of Alter Behavioral Health, has been nominated for Best Executive of 2025 in Southern California by the Santa Monica Daily Press. The nomination recognizes his work in building mental health services that focus on connection, trust, and consistent clinical care.

Alter Behavioral Health CEO Michael Castanon Nominated for Executive of the Year 2025



Castanon spent two decades in finance before launching Alter Behavioral Health in 2019. His goal was to create residential treatment centers where adults with depression, anxiety, trauma, and related conditions could recover in a supportive setting.

Under his leadership, Alter has expanded to multiple facilities and introduced AlterCareLine, a virtual platform that has provided more than 200,000 no-cost sessions. His team has also secured over $12 million in state and federal grants to improve mental health access.

Castanon helped develop Mindfuli, an online service that matches clients with therapists and peer counselors based on fit rather than availability. The platform integrates licensed therapy, peer support, and medication management.

He also launched Care Predictor, a technology company that uses artificial intelligence to help providers hire staff with strong empathy and communication skills. He leads I AM WELL, a nonprofit that funds scholarships, community programs, and research.

Under Castanon's direction, Alter Behavioral Health has maintained a 95% client satisfaction rate, significantly reduced staff burnout, and earned national recognition for its residential treatment outcomes. He has also sponsored treatment scholarships, supported fire recovery programs, and advanced peer-based care models statewide.

"This nomination reflects the work of a team that puts people first," Castanon said. "Mental health care should be personal, consistent, and human."

Castanon speaks regularly at national conferences and hosts the Alter'd Life Podcast where he discusses innovation and recovery with clinicians, advocates, and clients.

Alter Behavioral Health and its related programs will continue expanding mental health services throughout California.

