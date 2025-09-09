IGC Pharma, Inc. Receives Third Award from the NIA for Excellence in Code Clarity, Reproducibility, and Usability for Alzheimer's Detection

POTOMAC, MD / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on therapies for Alzheimer's disease, today announced that its Artificial Intelligence (AI) team has been recognized with a special award for excellence in clean code development as part of the National Institute on Aging (NIA) PREPARE Challenge.

The award highlights IGC Pharma's achievement in producing well-structured, transparent, and highly organized AI code that can be readily understood and reused by other researchers and developers. This distinction underscores the Company's commitment to not only advancing Alzheimer's detection but also contributing to the broader scientific community by ensuring that its work is accessible, interpretable, and reproducible.

By leveraging open data sources such as DementiaBank, a publicly available repository of speech and language samples from patients with dementia, the IGC team trained a multilingual, interpretable AI model capable of detecting subtle acoustic biomarkers linked to early cognitive decline. Their clean and modular codebase ensures that the models can be scaled, tested, and adapted for use in diverse populations and contexts.

"Receiving recognition for clean code development reflects our deep commitment to scientific rigor, transparency, and collaboration," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "By making our AI work both powerful and reusable, we not only contribute to the broader Alzheimer's research community but also strengthen our own pharmaceutical pipeline. These AI tools are instrumental for identifying and stratifying patients as part of our precision medicine approach, which in turn supports a multi-faceted commercialization strategy for our Alzheimer's portfolio, including IGC-AD1, TGR-63, and IGC-M3. Together, our therapeutics and AI platforms create a differentiated path forward in addressing Alzheimer's disease."

In addition to this award, IGC Pharma's submission in the PREPARE Challenge received the Disproportionate Impact Award and third place overall in Phase 1, and a prize for generalization on Phase 2 (Model Arena - Acoustic Track).

IGC's AI roadmap also includes MINT-AD (Multimodal Interpretable Transformer for Alzheimer's Disease), an advanced platform integrating neuroimaging, cognitive, genomic, lifestyle, and digital biomarkers to forecast individualized trajectories and support precision medicine.

To learn more about IGC Pharma's recognized AI project and to watch the official PREPARE Challenge presentation, please visit: Link

For more information about DementiaBank, visit https://dementia.talkbank.org/

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma?(NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize?clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With 30 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

