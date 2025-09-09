tele-net America Corporation: TELE-NET Announces Strategic Partnership With Daythree to Expand Customer Experience Capabilities

The collaboration marks a shared commitment to innovation, quality, and global service excellence

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / TELE-NET, a trusted provider of customer service outsourcing, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Daythree, a leading business process management company based in Malaysia. This collaboration reflects a shared vision of delivering high-quality, human-centered service at scale-and signals the start of a mutually beneficial relationship that strengthens the value both companies bring to their clients.

Daythree is known for its forward-thinking approach to customer experience management, integrating advanced technology, multilingual capabilities, and process innovation to drive measurable results. By aligning with Daythree, TELE-NET is deepening its ability to deliver service solutions that are both high-touch and tech-enabled.

"The synergies that would be created from a partnership with Daythree were obvious from the get go," said Parker Andrus, VP of Global Operations at TELE-NET. "We're grateful to partner with such an innovative and likeminded company that is doing all it can to revolutionize the BPO industry and look forward to delivering and offering even more of the best to our clients through this relationship."

This partnership also reflects TELE-NET's ongoing investment in global collaboration-bringing together complementary strengths to provide agile, scalable solutions for a wide range of clients.

With roots in Japan and operations in the U.S. and Philippines, TELE-NET has long prioritized service quality and cultural alignment. Daythree's expertise in digital transformation and performance optimization makes them a natural partner as TELE-NET continues to grow its presence and impact across regions.

More announcements about joint initiatives and service enhancements are expected in the coming months.

For more information about TELE-NET, visit telenetamerica.com. To learn more about Daythree, visit daythree.com.

About TELE-NET

TELE-NET is a provider of customer service outsourcing solutions, delivering high-quality, human-centered support to businesses worldwide. With decades of experience in the contact center industry, TELE-NET blends efficiency, care, and professionalism to ensure every customer interaction is a positive one.

About Daythree Business Services

Malaysia-headquartered Daythree is a recognized leader in business process management specializing in innovative customer experience solutions. By leveraging multilingual support, process excellence, cutting-edge AI and RPA technologies, Daythree delivers transformative outcomes for clients across Asia and beyond, while maintaining a collaborative approach to partnership.

