Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Vitalhub Corp. (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX: VHIBF) (the "Company" or "VitalHub") announced today that it has been included in the TSX30 for 2025. The Company ranked 18 on the list of top 30 performing stocks on Toronto Stock Exchange, with a dividend-adjusted share price appreciation of 310% over the course of the last three years, which correlates to a 429% increase in market capitalization over the same time period.

"We are pleased to be recognized again this year as one of the top performers on the TSX," said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and the trust our customers and investors place in us. We remain committed to our ambitious growth objectives advancing the progress of healthcare digitization globally."

The TSX30 List, established in 2019, is an annual ranking that identifies the top 30 stocks based on their dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period. It celebrates the achievements of the listed companies and underscores the robustness and growth potential of Canada's dynamic public markets. VitalHub is honoured to be named one of the 30 TSX issuers included in this year's TSX30.

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,000 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 500 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX: VHIBF), please visit www.vitalhub.com and LinkedIn.

