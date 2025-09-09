Liven, a fast-growing product company that builds a self-discovery companion app with over 1M global users, has announced a strategic rebrand, marking its evolution from a self-help toolkit into a context-aware, emotionally intelligent assistant for self-discovery.

The move comes as the $5 trillion global wellness market shifts toward personalized, data-driven solutions. Current market offerings often split between quick-relief meditation apps and high-barrier online therapy, leaving a gap for accessible, structured, and proactive support. Liven aims to bridge that gap.

"Our category has been dominated by tools that either soothe emotions in the moment or require significant financial and emotional commitment," said Alex Seleznov, CEO at Liven. "We believe the missing link is context, understanding your current state, knowing what steps to take today to feel better tomorrow, and discovering your true self along the way."

The rebranding reflects Liven's transition to a context-first model, where the AI-powered companion analyzes user inputs and behavioral patterns to deliver timely, relevant guidance. Through co-creating techniques and content with certified health professionals who actively practice and understand what helps people, Liven aims to support sustainable self-awareness and emotional resilience.

The refreshed visual identity, including a handwritten logo inspired by the flow of life, reinforces Liven's mission: to help people navigate their self-discovery journey, honoring its ups, downs, and the individual pace of each person's growth.

"Our users inspire us," said Valeria Synenko, CMO at Liven. "Their progress and feedback have shaped this next chapter. Like theirs, Liven's journey hasn't been perfect, but growth never is."

Looking ahead, Liven's roadmap includes expanding into an ecosystem of complementary products that address user needs across different stages of self-discovery. Artificial intelligence will remain at the core, enabling proactive, preventive guidance and minimizing the user's effort, which is a critical factor in maintaining engagement in wellbeing solutions.

