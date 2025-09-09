Putting an end to Work Sprawl with the first Converged AI Workspace

ClickUp, the first Converged AI Workspace, today announced it has surpassed $300 million in annual recurring revenue and now serves over 20 million users worldwide. These milestones cement ClickUp's leadership in the world of work software, marks the dawn of a new era of AI for work, and signals the end of Work Sprawl.

ClickUp is the first Converged AI Workspace, bringing together data, work apps, AI, and humans.

For years, teams have struggled with the problem of "Work Sprawl," the disconnected apps, people, and processes that silently kill productivity. According to ClickUp, this problem drains $2.5 trillion in economic value every year. ClickUp's rapid growth is due to its unique approach, converging over 50 work tools, powering over 200 workflows, and orchestrating customers' AI and agentic strategies. Growth highlights include:

ARR: $300M ARR: Growth leader in the work management space.

Category convergence: 50%+ of customers now use 5+ converged ClickUp apps.

Accelerating Demand: 800k+ monthly team signups, accelerating to 145% YoY.

"Software is finally converging, and it's about time," said Zeb Evans, Founder and CEO of ClickUp. "We built ClickUp to end the chaos of Work Sprawl and give teams a single, Converged AI Workspace. AI is revolutionary when it has full work context that's what convergence provides. The future of software is converged, and we're the first to do it."

ClickUp's Converged AI Workspace brings together chat, calendar, projects and the powerful ClickUp Brain AI. By converging systems of record and communication, ClickUp delivers 100% context, enabling its AI to provide insights and automation that standalone tools simply can't match. Its leading AI capabilities are another reason for the standout growth.

ClickUp CFO, Dan Zhang, attributes this growth to a surge in AI demand: "Our AI business is exploding. AI usage is growing 800% YoY, average sales-led deal sizes are 7× larger when AI is included, and more than 40% of new sales-led deals now have AI. We are seeing over 400% AI Sales growth already this year and accelerating. AI isn't an add-on for us, it's embedded in the core workflows that run our customers' central business processes."

As the first Converged AI Workspace, ClickUp is laser-focused on its promise to maximize human productivity. To be a single place for humans and AI to work, together. Its revenue growth is proof of delivering on these promises to over 20 million users. 800,000 new ClickUp users join every month, and demand continues to accelerate.

About ClickUp

ClickUp is the world's first Converged AI Workspace, bringing together all work apps, data, and workflows. ClickUp eliminates all forms of work sprawl to provide 100% context and a single place for humans and agents to work, together. Trusted by more than 20 million users worldwide, ClickUp is on a mission to maximize human productivity.

