Expert management of Cyera's Data Security Platform (DSP) unlocks monitoring, risk analysis, and remediation support, resolving threats to an organization's critical data

Cyera, the fastest growing data security company, today announced the launch of DataWatcher, a new managed service offering end-to-end management of Cyera's DSP. This solution helps organizations protect their critical data with real-time security monitoring, risk analysis, expert-led incident response, and remediation resolving risks to data.

Enterprises today are facing increasing vulnerabilities across cyber threats, regulatory requirements, and industry pressure to adopt AI tools at scale, putting security teams at risk as they manage through it all. According to a recent Gartner press release, only 14% of security risk management leaders can effectively secure organizational data assets while also enabling the use of data to achieve business objectives.

"As organizations continue to face evolving data threats, alongside persistent talent shortages that have challenged the industry for years, DataWatcher gives security teams a hassle-free way to manage and optimize their DSP solution," said Jason Clark, Chief Strategy Officer at Cyera. "Our goal is to make data security accessible, efficient, and impactful for companies that need to protect their data. By allowing our team to step in, companies can turn their focus to strategic initiatives rather than operational challenges while maintaining confidence that remediation and risk reduction are actively managed."

DataWatcher delivers managed services across the Cyera Data Security Platform, including DSPM and Omni DLP. From initial deployment and integration to continuous monitoring, policy management, and incident response, Cyera experts ensure organizations gain comprehensive visibility, improved resilience, actionable insights, and remediation across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid data environments.

What DataWatcher Unlocks:

Accelerated time-to-value : Get up and running quickly, start identifying data risks immediately, and take action faster.

: Get up and running quickly, start identifying data risks immediately, and take action faster. Improved security posture: Leverage Cyera's rich intelligence to proactively reduce data risk, identify exposures, and strengthen overall data security.

Leverage Cyera's rich intelligence to proactively reduce data risk, identify exposures, and strengthen overall data security. Optimized operational efficiency: Ensure the platform operates at peak efficiency without adding burden to your team, supported by ongoing monitoring, training, and expert guidance.

Ensure the platform operates at peak efficiency without adding burden to your team, supported by ongoing monitoring, training, and expert guidance. Rapid understanding and response to breaches: Minimize the impact of data incidents with immediate support, remediation guidance, and actionable post-breach insights.

Minimize the impact of data incidents with immediate support, remediation guidance, and actionable post-breach insights. Remediation risk reduction: Drive and guide remediation activities to reduce data risk, accelerate mitigation, and ensure organizations are taking the right actions to protect its most critical assets.

As organizations strive to balance data security with business objectives, Cyera's DataWatcher ensures they can focus on what matters most protecting their critical data without the burden of managing complex security tools.

Cyera's DataWatcher is now available for all customers. Check out cyera.com/datawatcher or the blog for more details.

About Cyera

Cyera is the world's leading AI-native data security platform. Its platform gives organizations a complete view of where their data lives, how it's used, and how to keep it safe, so they can reduce risk and unlock the full value of their data, wherever it is. Backed by more than $1.3 billion in funding from top-tier investors including Accel, Coatue, Cyberstarts, Georgian, Lightspeed, and Sequoia, Cyera's unified data security platform helps businesses discover, secure, and leverage their most valuable asset data and eliminate blind spots, cut alert noise, and protect sensitive information across the cloud, SaaS, databases, AI ecosystems, and on-premise environments. Recent innovations like Cyera's Omni DLP extend this platform with adaptive, AI-native data loss protection, bringing real-time intelligence and contextual understanding to how data moves and is used across the enterprise.

