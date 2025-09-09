New offices reflect rapid adoption of agentic AI for retail media and growing global customer base, which recently surpassed 20,000 user profiles

Xnurta, the award-winning agentic AI-powered advertising platform in retail media, today announced the opening of two new offices: an expanded U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, Washington, and a European office in London. The expansion reflects the company's accelerating growth and global demand for its AI-native solutions.

"Retail media is the fastest-growing channel in advertising, and the adoption of AI is compounding that growth," said Kashif Zafar, CEO of Xnurta. "Our new offices in Bellevue and London are strategic hubs that will allow us to better support clients, deepen our partnership with Amazon, and accelerate our ability to bring trusted, agentic AI to more brands and agencies around the world."

The company's new U.S. headquarters occupies 5,536 square feet on the 7th floor of One Bellevue Center, a Class A tower in downtown Bellevue with sweeping views, collaborative workspaces, and on-site amenities. The UK office is located at Canvas Offices in Holborn, London, a flexible workspace in the heart of the city's business district.

Other Momentum Highlights:

Headcount up over 10x since 2022, with AI driving efficiency and scale

Client milestone: surpassed 20,000 user profiles

Eclipsed 2M+ bidding decisions powered per day across 4M+ ASINS

2025 AdExchanger Awards finalist; three-time winner of Amazon Ads Partner Awards

"Bellevue is the beating heart of retail media innovation, given its proximity to Amazon," said Jun Yuan, CEO of Xnurta's parent company, SparkXGlobal. "At the same time, London has quickly become a center of excellence for commerce media in Europe. These new offices give us a stronger presence where our customers and partners need us most."

Grand Opening Reception

A reception to commemorate the occasion will be held at its new Bellevue headquarters on September 15, 2025, with key leaders across retail media and Amazon in attendance. The reception will be held from 3:00PM to 5:30PM PT at 411 108th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004. Interested parties can request an invite to the grand opening here: https://www.xnurta.com/event-accelerate-office-party-2025

About Xnurta

Xnurta is the leading agentic AI-powered ad management platform for brands, sellers and agencies. Its AI Copilot powers over 2M bidding decisions per day on Amazon and Walmart, while its AMC Hub empowers brands to better understand their data with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, no-code pre-built models, and custom audience creation. Xnurta is the only Amazon Advertising technology partner platform to win the Amazon Technology Innovation Award two years in a row. Thousands of brands and agencies trust Xnurta to power their eCommerce advertising including Lenovo, Govee, Orolay, Greenworks, Jackery, Anker, and more.

For more information, visit: http://www.xnurta.com

