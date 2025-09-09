From September 16 to 18, 2025, the first SENSIL® brand project dedicated to modern, conscious luxury will be previewed at the SENSIL® booth 6S19 at Première Vision Paris. A curated selection of fine fabrics, made by Europe's most experienced manufacturers using high-quality SENSIL® Nylon 6.6 fibers.

SENSIL® Signature invites designers to access a new way of creating that is rooted in excellence, ethics, authenticity, durability, and environmental respect. SENSIL® Signature will be presented in an elegant and dedicated luxury box with the mill partners' collection.

"Sustainability is a pillar of NILIT's identity," says Ilan Melamed, NILIT's General Manager. "Sustainability is as important to us as performance, longevity, and aesthetics. Truly premium products like the SENSIL® Signature program must deliver on all these aspects to be appreciated and embraced by today's luxury market consumers."

"We know that the luxury market is undergoing a profound transformation," emphasizes Fabianne Pacini, Global Marketing Brand Director at NILIT. "With SENSIL® Signature, we will inspire global brands with a highly qualified and articulated program that brings together the excellence of European textile production with the innovative and performance approach of our SENSIL® yarn. SENSIL® Signature promotes a new vision of responsible fashion, because every garment can be designed to make a difference. This collection is dedicated to sparking curiosity and establishing SENSIL® as a trusted partner in shaping modern luxury through performance and sustainability combined, offering an outstanding wearing experience."

To underscore this modern source of creativity, nine students from some of Europe's leading fashion schools were involved in the 'Y SENSIL® Signature?' program, creating a collection of concept garments on the theme of Modern Traveller. Their creations generate inspiration and aim to highlight the close connection between fashion, function, ethics, and sustainability.

SENSIL® Signature enables designers to elevate their creations through strategic and more responsible choices, crafting best-in-class masterpieces. SENSIL® sustainable solutions set the standard for water conservation, carbon footprint reduction, and waste minimization, empowering brands to meet the urgent demands of today's sustainability regulations.

From cooling and warming to energizing, ultra-fast drying, and higher abrasion resistance, SENSIL®'s fabrics developed with the broadest portfolio of performance yarns enables people to do more and feel better. Produced in a more sustainable way, SENSIL® empowers designers with the freedom and flexibility to create without compromise.

SENSIL® is a high-quality manufactured fiber inspired by nature and powered by advanced technology. It's stronger, softer, and offers a better look and feel for exceptional comfort.

With distinguished performance features like inherent odor control, temperature and moisture management, and lasting freshness, SENSIL® delivers exceptional durability and tactility, all while being easy to care for.

