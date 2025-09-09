KPM Analytics Launches New OEM Business Division to Advance AI Vision Inspection Integration Across the Global Food Industry

The new division will support equipment manufacturers with AI-powered quality and food safety inspection technologies for baking, protein, confectionery, root crops, and other food industries.

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KPM Analytics (KPM), a global leader in food manufacturing quality and process control solutions, announces the launch of a new Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) business division. The new division will specialize in directly integrating KPM's advanced vision inspection and foreign material detection technologies - including AI-driven applications - into food production equipment.

Through its product brands EyePro System, Sightline Process Control, and Smart Vision Works, KPM brings over 50 years of combined expertise in vision inspection technology and 17 years in AI model development for food applications. Over this time, the company has partnered with several leading food production equipment manufacturers, machine integrators, and engineering firms to integrate vision inspection capabilities and create high-value applications for their customers.

KPM's new OEM business division represents a strategic shift to partner directly with food processing equipment manufacturers. This initiative creates a one-stop source for food brands seeking to strengthen process control. "We have become a reference for the industry on vision inspection technology for food production thanks to our longevity and experience in the industry," says KPM's Managing Director for Vision Inspection Systems, Andrea Bertuolo. "By embedding our inspection systems into OEM equipment, we are helping manufacturers deliver tools that add real value for processors on day one."

KPM's OEM business division actively seeks partnerships within the baking, meat and poultry, confectionery, and root crop industries to integrate high-performance inspection systems seamlessly into production lines worldwide.

For Food Production Equipment Manufacturers

Embedding KPM's vision inspection technology in production equipment designs to monitor performance and product consistency creates valuable applications to alert personnel or automatically rectify mechanical errors before they cause waste or production downtime.

For Engineering Firms

When designing new production plants for food brands, including KPM in a supplier portfolio, a reputable name in advanced AI-powered vision inspection solutions for food processing will set customers up for success.

For Machine Integrators

Including KPM's vision inspection technology as a value-added offering to your integration services provides customers with a complete, data-driven processing solution from a single supplier.

KPM's Industry-Trusted Machine Learning and Proprietary Imaging Technologies

KPM's automated vision inspection solutions help food processors identify surface and structural defects, monitor product uniformity, and ensure compliance with customer specifications. From product-counting applications for packaging lines to complex quality inspection and foreign material inspection systems with integrated rejection, KPM has built a legacy in helping world-renowned food brands manage quality and safety anywhere needed.

"As food manufacturers face mounting demands for quality assurance, operational efficiency, food safety, and transparency, our new OEM business division aims to make our vision-based inspection technologies more accessible than ever," says KPM's Chief Executive Officer Brian Mitchell. "Our OEM division gives equipment manufacturers and integrators a direct pathway to incorporate KPM's vision inspection expertise into their designs."

Meet with KPM at the International Baking Industry Expo (IBIE) 2025 in Las Vegas

KPM invites OEMs to stop by Booth #535 at the IBIE 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center to meet and begin plans to integrate vision inspection capabilities into their equipment. To schedule a meeting, please contact Andrew McGhie at amcghie@kpmanalytics.com or +1 312-203-7203.

KPM will demonstrate its vision inspection equipment for quality and food safety control at the IBIE booth, including a system showcasing an integration between vision inspection technology and an online near-infrared (NIR) moisture analyzer.

