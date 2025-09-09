Anzeige
Tequila Enemigo Announces Complete Sell Out of Enemigo Finito: The World's First Bordeaux Premier Cru Finished Tequila
09.09.2025
Tequila Enemigo Announces Complete Sell Out of Enemigo Finito: The World's First Bordeaux Premier Cru Finished Tequila

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Enemigo announces the complete sale and allocation of Enemigo Finito, the world's first Premier Cru cask finished Tequila. This singular Extra Añejo, crafted from a single barrel and finished in a historic Bordeaux Premier Cru cask, redefines the boundaries of Tequila artisanship.

Award winning luxury Tequila brand, Tequila Enemigo

All 300 bottles of Finito Vintage '24 have been secured by worldwide collectors, private clubs, and connoisseurs with Sotheby's as the premier global retailer. At $1,050/£1,050/€1,050/ $8500 HKD per bottle, this unprecedented release represents both a technical breakthrough and an irreplicable collections piece with no second barrel in existence.

Enemigo Finito Vintage '24 is an unprecedented marriage of Mexico's master distilling traditions with the legendary terroir of Bordeaux Premier Cru. Tequila Enemigo secured the selected barrel from one of the most prestigious estates in Bordeaux. Each individually numbered bottle includes a hand-signed agave paper certificate identifying its specific bottle number and signed by both Maestro Tequilero Enrique Legoretta and Jonny Fowle, Sotheby's Global Head of Spirits.

This landmark release is a first in the Tequila world, bridging two legacies of craftsmanship - Mexico's master distillers and Bordeaux's historic winemakers - to create a category-defying liquid worthy of its name: Finito.

"Finito is the culmination of our mission to challenge convention and elevate what Tequila can be," says co-founder Robin Clough. "Finishing in Premier Cru barrels wasn't just a technical decision - it was a creative one. The result is not only a collector's item, but a profound new standard for Extra Añejo."

Tasting Notes (Featured on Bottle Insert):

"A paradigm-shifting Extra Añejo, its light rose-gold hue hints at an intricate symphony of pomelo, stone fruit tartlet, and prickly pear blossom. Vibrant spice, smacked cucumber and viscous oils create a long, expressive finish, seamlessly intertwined with Bordeaux Premier Cru finesse," Jonny Fowle, Sotheby's Global Head of Spirits.

Press Contact:

Lisle Fitzgerald
contact@tequilaenemigo.com

About Tequila Enemigo
Tequila Enemigo is redefining the world of ultra-premium Tequila with its award-winning expressions crafted in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico. Brought to life in 2017 by Robin Clough, Sebastian Gonzalez, and Max Davies-Gilbert, the trio set out to change the status quo of Premium Tequila. Bringing together traditional Mexican craftsmanship with European luxury, made with 100% of the finest Blue Weber Agave, and filtered mineral-rich water of the Volcán de Tequila, Enemigo has garnered international acclaim with over 60 global awards. The brand's incredible momentum, including its 2023 acquisition by MadaLuxe Group, one of the largest luxury companies in America, has secured their position in top venues worldwide - from Mexico City to London, New York, Dubai, Los Angeles, Milan and Paris - offering sippers a refined experience that sets a new industry standard.

Tequila Enemigo Finito Vintage '24

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765160/Tequila_Enemigo_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765161/Tequila_Enemigo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tequila-enemigo-announces-complete-sell-out-of-enemigo-finito-the-worlds-first-bordeaux-premier-cru-finished-tequila-302549645.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
