Dienstag, 09.09.2025
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
JWP Connatix Names John Mruz as First Chief Marketing Officer

Ad Tech strategist known for turning complex ideas into action to lead rebrand and go-to-market strategy.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JWP Connatix, a leading video technology and monetization platform, today announced the appointment of John Mruz as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

JWP Connatix

John joins at a pivotal moment, as the company finalizes its post-merger rebrand and brings a wave of new product innovations to market. Known for his unique ability to translate complexity into simple, executable plans, he will lead global marketing efforts, sharpen the company's brand story, and ensure new solutions reach customers with impact.

"John is the ideal leader to drive our go-to-market efforts. He knows how to launch new products and always starts with the customer in mind," said John Nardone, CEO of JWP Connatix. "With our publishing, broadcasting, and advertising partners facing unprecedented change, John will help us move faster and connect them with the innovations they need to succeed."

Over his career, John has been recognized for balancing strategy and execution - building go-to-market plans and turning them into growth. At Flashtalking by Mediaocean (now Innovid), he built the go-to-market strategy team that drove much of the company's growth over eight years.

He has also held senior leadership roles at [x+1] and Rocket Fuel, earning a reputation for mentoring future leaders and strengthening collaboration between product and commercial teams.

"I'm excited to be part of this next chapter for JWP Connatix," said Mruz. "We have the right technology, the right people, and a huge opportunity to help publishers, broadcasters, and advertisers succeed in a shifting landscape. My focus will be on bringing our story to life and making sure our innovations deliver real impact for our customers."

Mruz's appointment follows the recent hires of Dr. Kenneth Rona as the company's first Chief AI Officer and Chris Maccaro as Chief Revenue Officer, strengthening the JWP Connatix leadership team as the company moves toward its next stage of growth and innovation.

About JWP Connatix
JWP Connatix is a leading video technology and monetization platform. The company empowers media owners and advertisers to unlock the full potential of video, delivering exceptional streaming and online video experiences, while maximizing revenue across all screens.

JWP Connatix is a trusted partner to over 7,000 global customers, including 80% of the top 25 comScore US publishers, delivering over 30 billion video plays and impressions to consumers every month. The company is headquartered in New York City with offices in Plymouth, England; London, England; Cluj-Napoca, Romania; Eindhoven, Netherlands; Skopje, Macedonia; and Tel Aviv, Israel.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526133/jwp_conn_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jwp-connatix-names-john-mruz-as-first-chief-marketing-officer-302550567.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
