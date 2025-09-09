CAS introduces CAS IP Finder for improved intellectual property search

The AI-enhanced solution deepens search capabilities and improves user experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society specializing in scientific knowledge management, announces the introduction of CAS IP Finder, powered by STN. This new intellectual property search solution expands on the trusted foundation of CAS STNext®, the premier scientific IP information platform for expert-level precision search across scientific and patent databases. CAS STNext supports intellectual property professionals with advanced capabilities, connecting users to a comprehensive collection of global databases, scientist-curated content, and patent information with precision search and analysis tools.

CAS IP Finder introduces AI-enhanced features and expanded content to make precision search more accessible across broader teams. The solution launches in fall 2025, with additional capabilities to follow. Developed to support evolving organizational search needs in intellectual property, CAS IP Finder enables organizations to uncover insights faster, reduce risk, and make confident decisions.

Patent volume continues to grow, scientific disciplines are increasingly interconnected, and complex subject matter makes patent research more challenging. Users of intellectual property search tools have traditionally had to choose between comprehensive and easy-to-use solutions, creating risks of missed prior art, legal disputes, and investments in unpatentable technologies. CAS IP Finder eliminates that compromise by connecting users of all experience levels to deeper content and precise search tools through user-friendly access points.

"We designed CAS IP Finder to meet the growing demand for more intuitive, high-performance search tools in intellectual property," said Tim Wahlberg, Chief Product Officer, CAS. "By integrating AI-enhanced capabilities and expanding access to curated content, we are enabling broader teams across the enterprise to conduct high-quality searches, uncover insights faster, and collaborate more effectively."

CAS IP Finder introduces capabilities that support high-quality intellectual property search and analysis:

Integrated access to more than 100 scientific, patent, and non-patent literature databases.

Expanded life sciences content, including SAR, ADME, and toxicity data.

Flexible search pathways, including multi-file command line, point-and-click query builder, best-in-class structure search, and AI-enhanced exploratory search.

New analysis and visualization tools.

Enhanced reporting capabilities for sharing and collaboration.

These enhancements support a range of professionals, including IP professionals, patent attorneys, business strategists, and R&D leaders/scientists, by making precision search more intuitive and accessible across the enterprise.

"As scientific and patent data grow in complexity, volume, and global reach, organizations need comprehensive IP search solutions to succeed. CAS IP Finder delivers a complete view of the IP landscape and makes high-quality insights accessible to more users, enabling confident decisions, reduced risk, and accelerated innovation," said Manuel Guzman, President, CAS.

About CAS

CAS connects the world's scientific knowledge to accelerate breakthroughs that improve lives. We empower global innovators to efficiently navigate today's complex data landscape and make confident decisions in each phase of the innovation journey. As a specialist in scientific knowledge management, our team builds the largest authoritative collection of human-curated scientific data in the world and provides essential information solutions, services, and expertise. Scientists, patent professionals, and business leaders across industries rely on CAS to help them uncover opportunities, mitigate risks, and unlock shared knowledge so they can get from inspiration to innovation faster. CAS is a division of the American Chemical Society. Connect with us at cas.org.

