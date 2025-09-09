Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
09.09.2025 15:10 Uhr
Caseware Sweeps Industry Awards: Leading with Innovation, Vision and Talent

Recognition from global industry authorities underscores Caseware's momentum in driving transformation across the profession

Toronto, Sept. 09, 2025, a global leader in AI-powered, cloud-enabled audit, financial reporting and data analytics solutions, is celebrating a wave of industry recognition, with recent award wins highlighting its leadership in innovation, products and people.

August 2025 marked a double triumph for Caseware. The company earned the Boomer Consulting Process Innovation Visionary Award, and Danielle Supkis Cheek, SVP of AI, Analytics and Assurance, was celebrated as Technology Executive of the Year at The American Business Awards (The Stevie® Awards).These accolades recognize the company's trailblazing vision in reshaping accounting processes, as well as the outstanding leadership of one of its distinguished experts.

The Boomer Circles Summit press release stated: "Caseware delivers transformative audit technology that meets firms where they are - desktop, cloud or hybrid. Tools like the OnPoint Suite, LeaseJava, Extractly, Validate and AiDA streamline workflows, enhance compliance and integrate seamlessly with other systems. These innovations deliver significant efficiency gains for clients, proving Caseware's commitment to impactful, practical solutions."

The judging panel at The 22nd Annual International Business Awards® remarked of Stevie® Award winner, Danielle Supkis Cheek: "Danielle is clearly elevating the entire accounting profession into a new era of trusted AI. Her work bridges the complex realms of AI, ethics and professional standards in accounting. This nomination presents a compelling case of transformational leadership that balances innovation with accountability."

The award triumphs build on February 2025's recognition from Accounting Today, which named Caseware AiDA and the Dynamic Audit Solution. Collectively, these awards reinforce Caseware's position as a technology leader that is powering trust in the global economy.

David Marquis, chief executive officer, Caseware remarked, "Caseware continues to set the standard for innovation in our industry. Our transformative products and talented teams are changing the way accountants work worldwide. These awards are a powerful recognition of the impact we're making today - and they inspire us to keep pushing boundaries as we shape the future of the profession together with our customers and partners."

Spotlight on CwX: Powering Trust and Driving Transformation

Caseware's recent successes set the stage for its upcoming CwX global events, where the company's vision and award-winning technology will take centre stage. CwX Germany (Sept 11), CwX UK (Oct 14) and CwX Netherlands (Nov 25) will bring together leaders, innovators and influencers from across the profession to exchange ideas, showcase transformative technologies and shape the future direction of accounting and audit.

CwX is Caseware's flagship global experience. More than a conference, it's a strategic platform designed to unite top firms, industry authorities and technology pioneers. With a focus on cloud adoption, AI-driven workflows and digital transformation, CwX strengthens customer and partner relationships while showcasing Caseware's commitment to powering trust in the global economy.

Attachments

  • The Boomer Consulting Process Innovation Visionary Award (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/945c526e-2767-4039-b7f3-8c293db0475f)
  • The Technology Executive of the Year category at the American Business Awards (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3053d35e-5150-4c84-a5b4-57499d6c355b)


Elise Sallis VP, Head of Global Communications Caseware elise.sallis@caseware.com

