Fluence Begins Manufacturing of its Next Generation Smartstack Energy Storage Solution

Production underway to advance delivery of Fluence's high-density, modular energy storage platform to customers worldwide

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 09, 2025("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, services, and asset optimization software, today announced the start of manufacturing for its newest and most advanced energy storage solution to date, Smartstack.

Production has commenced at a state-of-the-art automated contract manufacturing facility in Vietnam. This milestone signals the market readiness of Smartstack and marks a crucial step in Fluence's ability to meet increasing global demand for high-performance energy storage solutions.

"The start of Smartstack manufacturing is the tangible realization of our commitment to innovation, as we begin to bring our high-density, intelligent solution to life," said Peter Williams, Chief Product and Supply Chain Officer at Fluence. "We believe this achievement positions us to deliver Smartstack to customers with speed and scale while maintaining our uncompromising standards of safety, performance, and reliability to maximize project value."

Unveiled in February 2025, Smartstack is a high-density, AC-based energy storage platform featuring a patent-pending, breakthrough modular design. Its innovative architecture strategically splits systems into easily transportable units, reducing shipping constraints and installation complexity. The platform is designed to maximize project site density and deliver approximately 30% higher energy density than other leading AC-based solutions. This higher-density component of Smartstack is expected to enable more megawatt-hours within existing footprints and can make previously constrained sites viable.

To further strengthen customer value and long-term partnership, Smartstack comes with industry-leading performance guarantees available through Fluence's Smart Service Plans. These include an Availability Guarantee of up to 99%, the industry's first and only Dispatchable Energy Guarantee enabling 24/7 dispatchable energy availability with reduced buffers, and long-term commitments including an Energy Capacity Guarantee and a Round-Trip Efficiency Guarantee, both extending up to 25 years.

The new partner manufacturing facility is a significant component of Fluence's strategy to expand production capability and uphold quality assurance. With a projected annual manufacturing capacity of 35 GWh, the facility features a fully automated production process designed to enhance productivity and safety while delivering world-class product quality. This advanced approach provides scalable manufacturing capabilities that are expected to adapt to growing market demand, while maintaining the precision and reliability that Fluence customers expect.



Customer deliveries for Smartstack are scheduled to begin in the last quarter of calendar year 2025.

About Fluence?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.?

