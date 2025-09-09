Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 15:24 Uhr
5G Automotive Association e.V.: C-V2X Technology Reaches U.S. Milestone with the First "Day One Deployment District" at the ITS World Congress 2025

  • The 5GAA Day One Deployment Guide was instrumental in enabling the largest C-V2X deployment during the "Day One Deployment District".
  • 5GAA members demonstrated real-world C-V2X applications showing immediate public value and nationwide scalability.

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. connected vehicle ecosystem took a major step forward as Atlanta became home to the nation's first "Day One Deployment District" for Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology. The 5GAA Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Communications Day One Deployment Guide was instrumental as a benchmark for C-V2X roadside infrastructure installations such as those earning the spotlight at the ITS World Congress 2025 for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and the permanent enhancements for the downtown district.

5GAA members played a key role in showcasing ready-now applications for C-V2X technology in a live urban traffic environment and the clear potential for deployment in other states and cities.

This milestone comes at a moment when vulnerable road user traffic fatalities remain near the highest levels ever recorded, and with traffic congestion costing the U.S. economy more than $36 billion[1] annually. With an estimated nationwide deployment cost of $6.5 billion, as estimated in the ITS America National V2X Deployment Plan, C-V2X offers a powerful solution to enhance road safety.

"Day One Deployment District" also builds a bridge for establishing the C-V2X ecosystem in Atlanta, as OEMs progress from pilot projects toward production-ready architectures. Live demonstrations by 5GAA members and other industry leaders illustrated how C-V2X can offer immediate public value through.

John F. Kwant, Executive Director Americas, 5GAA, said, "Atlanta's Day One Deployment District proves that C-V2X is ready for prime time. As the global cross-industry association for connected vehicle technologies, 5GAA has worked with its members, public agencies, and technology leaders to turn C-V2X deployment guides into reality. This milestone shows what's possible when we align standards, infrastructure, and industry commitment".

Full press release is available here.

[1] The Economic and Societal Impact of Motor Vehicle Crashes, 2019 (Revised): https://crashstats.nhtsa.dot.gov/Api/Public/ViewPublication/813403.pdf

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/c-v2x-technology-reaches-us-milestone-with-the-first-day-one-deployment-district-at-the-its-world-congress-2025-302550935.html

