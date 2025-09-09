The ASSEMBLY Show 2025: Returns with 200+ Exhibitors, Live Demos and Industry-Leading Tech in Manufacturing & Automation

Early Bird Pricing with a $100 Savings, Expires September 13, 2025

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / The ASSEMBLY Show, the premier trade event for assembly technology, returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, October 21-23, 2025. Engineers, plant managers, manufacturing executives, and quality professionals will gather for three days to explore the latest innovations in assembly technology, automation, and process improvement. With live equipment demos to expert-led sessions, attendees will discover solutions driving advancements in automation, quality and process improvement.

This year's show floor will feature more than 200 exhibitors, interactive demonstrations, and networking opportunities with the industry's leading suppliers and innovators. Anchoring the floor will be: Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors Intellect and Ujigami; and Bronze Sponsors DuPas TorqTec, Weiss, and IPS-all showcasing cutting-edge tools and solutions designed to enhance productivity, efficiency, and quality in assembly operations.

"The ASSEMBLY Show has become the must-attend event for manufacturing professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve," said Bill DeYoe, Group Publisher of ASSEMBLY, Quality, ASI, PCI and ISHN magazines. "This year's show floor highlights the very best in technology, education, and networking opportunities. From robotics and automation to quality management and workforce development, attendees will leave with actionable insights and new connections that will drive measurable results on their operations."

Show Floor Features

Learning Theater : Located on the show floor, the Learning Theater will feature a robust schedule of presentations, product demonstrations, and case studies from leading companies including Komax, NoMuda, Kistler, Rhino Tool House, Ujigami, Epson, Retrocausal and Parsons Corporation. Sessions will provide practical strategies on topics such as robotics, lean manufacturing, automation, and quality control.

QUALITY Deck : Presented by Quality magazine and in partnership with the American Society for Quality (ASQ), the "Focus on Quality" sessions and exhibits will offer timely insights and proven strategies to strengthen quality systems and drive results. With over 30,000 members in 130+ countries, ASQ brings unmatched expertise to support quality-driven organizations worldwide.

SMTA International - The Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA) trade show and conference will be co-located with The ASSEMBLY Show providing engineers and electronics manufacturers one location to source products, hear from industry experts and attend joint networking opportunities. One badge grants access to both exhibit halls.

Podcast Theater : The Podcast Theater (booth 705) will feature live recordings of ASSEMBLY Audible and Quality's Q-Cast -two leading podcasts delivering expert insights on assembly innovations, quality control, and manufacturing strategies. Attendees are welcome to stop by, listen in, and gain practical ideas they can take back to the plant floor.

Guided Exhibit Hall Tours - Editors of ASSEMBLY Magazine will offer complimentary Guided Tours focused on Fastening Tools, Manufacturing Software, and Automated Assembly Systems. These tours help attendees navigate the wide range of solutions on display, offering a focused, efficient way to explore, with each tour featuring five stops highlighting key innovations.

The 7th annual New Product of the Year Awards will take place during the 2025 event. From fasteners and power tools to robots, conveyors, software, and automated systems, hundreds of products will be on display on the show floor. To recognize standout solutions, 20 innovative products across five categories will be nominated for this year's competition-and attendees will decide the winners.

FIRST Robotics Demonstrations : Showcasing the next generation of talent, FIRST Robotics student teams will demonstrate their competition-ready robots live on the show floor. These high-energy presentations highlight creativity, technical expertise, and teamwork that will shape the future of manufacturing.

Networking- The ASSEMBLY Show offers several ways to network including the Taste of Rosemont Opening Night Reception on Tuesday, October 21 from 4-7 pm. On Wednesday evening after the show floor closes there will be a networking reception from 5-6:30 pm and on Thursday the event will open with a Morning Mingle and Breakfast from 9-10 am.

Attendees who register by September 13, 2025 will save $100 on the pre-conference education program and receive a complimentary exhibit hall pass. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Thursday, October 23 will be the show's official "Pink Out Day" to support fighters, celebrate survivors, honor those lost, and raise hope for a cure. To register for the event and make a donation, click here.

The ASSEMBLY Show is produced by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com), the leading media brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. Produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies, The ASSEMBLY Show offers an unmatched opportunity for professionals across the manufacturing industry to learn, connect, and grow. For more information, visit www.TheASSEMBLYShow.com

