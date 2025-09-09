StableX Technologies, Inc.: StableX Executes Purchase of First Token in Only Pureplay Strategy Investing in Multiple Tokens that Represent the Foundation of the Stablecoin Industry

Stablecoin focused DeFi exchange FLUID has experienced exponential growth since late 2024 launch

Company plans up to $100M of purchases in crypto tokens powering the rapidly growing stablecoin industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / StableX Technologies, Inc., formally AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBLX) ("StableX" or the "Company"), today announced that it initiated a purchase of FLUID tokens, which marks the Company's first purchase since announcing its focus on investing in foundational tokens that power the rapidly growing stablecoin industry.

"Our first token purchase of FLUID signifies the beginning of an important new chapter for StableX," said James Altucher, StableX's Digital Treasury Asset Manager. "In less than a year, FLUID has gone from zero to being a market leader in stablecoin trading, generating millions in monthly fees and growing its community at an extraordinary pace. Due to the sharp increase in fee volume, FLUID announced it will begin using all of its revenue to buy back tokens as of October 1, 2025, which we believe will be a major catalyst for FLUID's token price growth. While the purchase of FLUID represents StableX's first investment into a portfolio of tokens that power the fast-growing stablecoin industry, we look forward to providing updates to stakeholders as we begin to execute our planned expansion of this portfolio with additional purchases of high-value assets within the stablecoin industry. The launch of our previously announced strategy using FLUID as our first purchase underscores the benefit in acquiring tokens that are foundational to the stablecoin industry. As the industry continues its acceleration, we believe that our token purchase strategy will be a major beneficiary, delivering value to all of our stakeholders."

Since its late-2024 launch, FLUID has captured 31% of all stablecoin swap volume dominating USDe and GHO swaps with market shares of 55% and 67%, respectively. The platform is generating $5.37 million in monthly fees, its user base has surged 80% in the past month, and its valuation remains attractive with a market cap to TVL ratio of just 0.3.[1] Backed by investors, including Coinbase Ventures and Pantera Capital, the Company believes FLUID is positioned as the clear leader in stablecoin trading.

About StableX Technologies, Inc.

StableX Technologies, Inc. (formerly AYRO, Inc.) is a publicly traded company focused on the acquisition and development of stablecoin assets, infrastructure and related technologies. The Company aims to deliver sustainable long-term returns by capitalizing on the expanding role of stablecoins in global commerce and finance. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.stablextechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "will," "would" and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management and include, but are not limited to, the success of the Company's strategic review, the success of any new ventures it may pursue, including its digital asset strategy and the acquisition, development and integration of stablecoin assets, infrastructure and related technologies, and the Company's ability to realize returns by capitalizing on the expanding role of stablecoins in global commerce and finance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: changes in digital asset regulations, market demand and adoption of stablecoins and related infrastructure; technological developments in the digital asset space; the Company's ability to determine new investment opportunities and its success in creating stockholder value; the Company's ability to execute its new business strategy with respect to digital assets; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market's listing standards; the Company has a history of losses and has never been profitable, and the Company expects to incur additional losses in the future and may never be profitable; the Company faces risks associated with litigation and claims; the Company's limited operating history makes evaluating its business and future prospects difficult and may increase the risk of any investment in its securities; the markets in which the Company operates are highly competitive, and the Company may not be successful in competing in these industries; the Company may be required to raise additional capital to fund its operations and any new endeavors, and such capital raising may be costly or difficult to obtain and could dilute the Company's stockholders' ownership interests, and the Company's long term capital requirements are subject to numerous risks.. A discussion of these and other factors with respect to the Company is set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[1]https://dune.com/entropy_advisors/fluid-dex

