CleanCore Solutions Bold DOGE Treasury Strategy Scores a Partnership With Robinhood's Core Digital Asset Platform

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Dilution has destroyed more small-cap dreams than competition ever did. Investors know the cycle too well: a company raises just enough to survive, then returns again and again with dilutive financings that chip away at shareholder value. CleanCore Solutions (NYSE American: ZONE ) is breaking that pattern wide open.

With its role in launching the Official Dogecoin Treasury - and a landmark partnership that secures those reserves on Robinhood's premier digital asset platform - CleanCore has made liquidity the headline, not the footnote. This is not a side bet. This is a statement that treasury strategy can be just as disruptive as product innovation.

The deal is massive. House of Doge, the corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, tapped Robinhood's key digital asset platform to serve as the official trading and custody venue for the Treasury. CleanCore is at the center of it, already holding over 285 million DOGE and aiming for one billion. That makes it the first publicly traded company to anchor its financial future on Dogecoin reserves. And it signals something bigger: a small cap behaving with the foresight of an institution.

Why Dogecoin? Because liquidity is everything. Cash reserves are static. Treasury bonds are slow. DOGE trades globally, in real time, with one of the most loyal communities in digital finance. It is liquid, visible, and carries cultural firepower that no other reserve asset can match. CleanCore chose DOGE because it is optionality in motion; capital that can be deployed, collateralized, or grown, depending on the moment.

Leveraging Brand Power and a Cultural Movement

And now it is secured by Robinhood, a platform trusted by millions and battle-tested in regulatory scrutiny. That is not crypto hype. That is structure, stability, and credibility layered on top of liquidity. For investors, that combination means CleanCore is building its growth engine on a foundation that rivals far larger companies.

Of course, DOGE is volatile. That is the point. Volatility, when managed with discipline, creates opportunity. Buy when sentiment is weak, deploy when markets run hot. This is how a treasury becomes active instead of idle, and how balance sheet strength translates into growth without serial dilution.

Meanwhile, CleanCore continues to execute on the ground. Its patented aqueous ozone cleaning systems are gaining traction in schools, hospitals, and industrial sites. Europe is turning into a major opportunity as regulators accelerate mandates for safer, chemical-free solutions. CleanCore has already proven it can deliver. The DOGE Treasury ensures it can deliver without going back to the equity well every quarter.

Rewriting The Operational Playbook

The story is not about chasing memes. It is about rewriting the playbook for small-cap finance. Most companies at this stage are stuck scrambling for survival capital. CleanCore has positioned itself in a lane of its own - leveraging a digital treasury to protect shareholders, fund expansion, and align with one of the most powerful communities in modern finance.

This is what liquidity advantage looks like in practice. It is bold. It is contrarian. And it has the potential to make CleanCore one of the most resilient and investable small-cap stories on the market.

For investors tired of dilution eating away at their stake, CleanCore offers something rare: proof that growth can be funded without sacrifice. The partnership with House of Doge and Robinhood is not just a milestone. It is the beginning of a new benchmark for how treasuries can work in the small-cap world.

CleanCore is not just promising resilience. It is demonstrating it, and doing it with DOGE. Up to one billion times.

About CleanCore Solutions, Inc.

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company's mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come.

