One Door Acquires ReadySet VR to Accelerate Visual Merchandising for Retailers and Brands

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / One Door, the leader in visual merchandising software, today announced the acquisition of ReadySet VR, a pioneer in immersive 3D retail visualization. The acquisition creates the industry's first offering combining virtual reality visualization, localized planning, real-time communication, execution, and compliance.

The combined offering streamlines the path from concept to compliance for retailers and brands, bringing ideas to life in stores with greater speed, precision, and confidence.

With ReadySet's virtual reality design and testing capabilities, retailers will be able to move seamlessly from immersive shopper research and store design to execution and compliance. This will eliminate the cost of physical prototypes or mock stores and enable faster, more precise merchandising decisions.

For brands, the combination will extend ReadySet's existing platform, enabling them to go beyond testing and presenting their displays in VR and seamlessly communicate with field teams, manage execution, and measure in-store compliance using AI-based image recognition.

"This acquisition is about helping retailers and brands move with speed and confidence," said Tom Erskine, CEO of One Door. "With ReadySet VR and One Door together, customers will be able to shorten the path from testing new ideas to executing them in stores, while ensuring compliance and capturing results that prove impact."

"Joining One Door allows ReadySet VR to expand its value," said Steve McLean, CEO of ReadySet VR. "Retailers and brands will be able to use our immersive design capabilities not just to imagine the future but to bring it to life in stores with measurable results."

The combined offering will be built to scale, from piloting concepts in a handful of locations to deploying campaigns across thousands of stores. Customers will be able to adopt the capabilities they need today and expand over time as their strategies evolve.

About One Door, Inc.

One Door helps large retailers bring merchandising plans to life faster and with precision. Our cloud-based platform connects planning, store execution, compliance, and more to deliver better in-store experiences with less effort and more impact.

About ReadySet VR

ReadySet VR is a leading immersive platform for retailers, brands, and researchers to design, test, and present store concepts and shopper experiences in high-resolution virtual reality.

