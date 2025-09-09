Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 15:30 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BuildingMinds GmbH: Major Industry Report Reveals Urgent Need for Data Centre Sustainability Transformation

New Research Highlights Critical Path Forward as AI Growth Drives Unprecedented Resource Demands

  • Water consumption surge: Data centres currently consume approximately 300,000 gallons of water daily for cooling
  • Power demand acceleration: Global data centre power consumption is expected to increase by 160% by 2030, driven primarily by AI applications
  • Climate resilience concerns: Nearly half of data centre operators have experienced extreme weather events that threatened operations

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive new whitepaper created and released by industry experts from IQ-EQ, BuildingMinds, Norton Rose Fulbright and ULI reveals that the data centre sector faces significant sustainability challenges that require immediate strategic action to ensure long-term viability and compliance with emerging regulations.

BuildingMinds, IQ-EQ, ULI and Norton Rose Fulbright release comprehensive white paper on data centre sustainability

The in depth report, "Driving Sustainable Data Centres," provides critical insights into an industry experiencing rapid growth while navigating increasing environmental responsibilities and regulatory requirements.

Water consumption surge

Key findings from the report include information on the water consumption surge. Data centres currently consume approximately 300,000 gallons of water daily for cooling-equivalent to 100,000 homes.

With AI expansion, Deloitte projects this could reach over 1.7 trillion gallons annually by 2027, creating significant resource management challenges.

Power demand and climate resilience

The report also finds that global data centre power consumption is expected to increase by 160% by 2030, driven primarily by AI applications. This growth will require substantial new renewable energy infrastructure investments estimated at $120 billion.

Nearly half of data centre operators have experienced extreme weather events that threatened operations, highlighting the need for enhanced climate adaptation strategies. It is also noted that major institutional investors managing over $70 billion in data centre assets are increasingly prioritizing sustainability metrics in their investment decisions.

Regulatory landscape

The regulatory landscape is constantly evolving in relation to the data centre sector and the report not only outlines global regulatory developments to keep an eye on but highlights key areas for immediate focus for those that operate within the sector.

These include renewable energy procurement, advanced cooling technologies and proactive regulatory compliance - to name a few.

"The data centre industry is at a pivotal moment where sustainability leadership will determine long-term competitiveness," according to the report authors. "Organisations that proactively address these challenges through innovative solutions and strategic planning will be best positioned for future growth and regulatory compliance."

Market transformation

The green data centre market is projected to grow from $81 billion in 2024 to over $308 billion by 2032, representing significant opportunities for operators who embrace sustainable practices.

The report emphasises that leading technology companies are already demonstrating that sustainability and operational excellence can be achieved simultaneously through strategic investments in renewable energy and efficient technologies.

"This research provides a roadmap for the industry to transform challenges into competitive advantages" the report concludes. "Success will require collaboration between operators, investors, regulators, and technology providers to build a more sustainable digital infrastructure foundation."

EXPERT CONSULTATION AVAILABLE:

IQ-EQ: Tamas Mark, Global Head of Real Assets, tamas.mark@iqeq.com
Norton Rose Fulbright: Kirsty Harrower, Partner, kirsty.harrower@nortonrosefulbright.com
BuildingMinds: Peter Panayi, Head of Global Go-to-Market, peter.panayi@buildingminds.com
ULI: Simon Chinn, Vice President, Research & Advisory Services, simon.chinn@uli.org

Download the full report: https://iqeq.com/insights/driving-data-centres-from-environmental-liability-to-sustainable-powerhouse-a-new-whitepaper/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768827/BuildingMinds_Photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523442/5500672/BuildingMinds_GmbH_Logo.jpg

BuildingMinds GmbH Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/major-industry-report-reveals-urgent-need-for-data-centre-sustainability-transformation-302550951.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.