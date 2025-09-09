Agnifilo Intrater LLP and Amsterdam Partners LLP to Announce Legal Update on Ulugbek Shadmanov's Illegal, 273-Day Detention in the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan

Agnifilo Intrater LLP and Amsterdam Partners LLP will host a news conference today, Tuesday, September 9th, demanding the immediate release of prominent Uzbek business leader Ulugbek Shadmanov. They will be joined by numerous supporters of Mr. Shadmanov, who has been illegally detained for 273 days following what his legal team calls a "state-sponsored kidnapping."

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909399445/en/

Attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Robert Amsterdam will provide updates on their client's case and highlight ongoing human rights violations. International business consultant Eugene Gourevitch was a first-hand witness to Mr. Shadmanov's violent and sudden arrest without cause in the United Arab Emirates, where he was detained in secret for 30 days before eventually being transported to Tashkent to face unspecified charges. Mr. Shadmanov is believed to have been subject to inhumane treatment while incarcerated, in violation of his rights and several international treaties.

Mr. Shadmanov is the founder and owner of United Cement Group, Central Asia's largest cement producer, employing over 7,000 people.

The news conference will be held in Thomas Paine Park, near Manhattan's historic Foley Square.

WHO:

Marc Agnifilo, Agnifilo Intrater LLP

Robert Amsterdam, Amsterdam Partners LLP

Eugene Gourevitch, OmniStrat Group LLC

WHEN:

Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 11:00am ET

WHERE:

Thomas Paine Park (near Foley Square)

Lafayette Street and Worth Street

New York, NY 10007

NOTE: This event will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/live/Rg7EyP_0ADA

About Agnifilo Intrater LLP

Agnifilo Intrater LLP is a leading litigation boutique specializing in complex and high-stakes cases, often involving the defense of high-profile individuals. Its attorneys include former federal and state prosecutors with decades of collective experience. Based in New York, Agnifilo Intrater has a robust and active international criminal defense practice. Learn more at agilawgroup.com.

About Amsterdam Partners LLP

Amsterdam Partners LLP is an international law firm specialised in political advocacy and human rights, based in London and Washington, DC. For information about the firm, see www.amsterdamandpartners.com.

