National Retail Solutions: NRSInsights' August 2025 Retail Same-Store Sales Report

August same-store sales jumped 8.3% year-over-year - the largest increase in over two years

The average price paid for the top 500 items in August increased 3.0% year-over-year

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRSInsights, a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the National Retail Solutions (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative retail same-store sales results for August 2025.

As of August 31, 2025, the NRS retail network comprised approximately 37,100 active terminals nationwide, scanning purchases at approximately 32,200 independent retailers including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers, predominantly serving urban consumers.

August Highlights *

(*Same-store sales, unit sales, transactions, and average price data refer to August 2025 and are compared to August 2024 unless otherwise noted. All comparisons are provided on a "per calendar day" basis to remove from consideration variability in the number of days per month or three-month period.)

SALES Same-store sales increased 8.3% year-over-year. In the previous month (July 2025), same-store sales increased 5.8% year-over-year.









Same-store sales increased 3.4% compared to the previous month (July 2025). Same-store sales in July 2025 increased 0.3% compared to the previous month (June 2025). For the three months ended August 31, 2025, same-store sales increased 5.6% compared to the corresponding three months a year ago.



UNITS SOLD Units sold increased 4.3% year-over-year. In the previous month (July 2025), units sold increased 3.2% year-over-year. Units sold increased 1.8% compared to the previous month (July 2025). Units sold in July 2025 decreased 1.5% compared to the previous month (June 2025).

BASKETS (TRANSACTIONS) PER STORE Baskets increased 2.6% year-over-year. In the previous month (July 2025), baskets increased 1.5% year-over-year. Baskets increased 2.2% compared to the previous month (July 2025). Baskets in July 2025 decreased 0.4% compared to the previous month (June 2025).

AVERAGE PRICES A dollar-weighted average of prices for the top 500 items purchased increased 3.0% year-over-year, a higher rate of increase than the 2.9% year-over-year increase recorded in July 2025.



Retail Trade Comparative Data

The table below provides historical comparative data with the U.S. Commerce Department's Advance Monthly Retail Trade same-store sales data excluding food service:

Over the past twelve months through July 2025, the US Commerce Department's Advance Monthly Retail Trade data, excluding food services, outpaced the NRS network's three-month moving average same-store sales by 0.2% on average. In July, the NRS network's three-month rolling average increase exceeded the US Commerce Department's by 0.7%.

The NRSInsights data in the chart above have not been adjusted to reflect inflation, demographic distributions, seasonal buying patterns, item substitution, days per month, or other factors that may facilitate comparisons to other periods, to other same-store retail sales data, or to the U.S. Commerce Department's retail data.

Commentary from Brandon Thurber (VP, Data Sales & Client Success at NRS)

"August was a good month for independent retailers, with very strong year over year and sequential increases in same store sales. Growth was fueled by more frequent shopping trips - transactions rose 2.6% - and larger baskets per trip - as unit sales climbed more rapidly at 4.3%.

"Average prices paid for the top 500 items sold across our network, which is our measure of inflation, increased 3% compared to August of last year, the highest rate of increase since last November.

"Consumers are turning to local independents not just for convenience but as a destination for key categories like Cigarettes, Prepared Cocktails, and Beer, the latter showing the strongest month-over-month momentum."

NRSInsights Reports

The NRSInsights monthly Same-Store Retail Sales Reports are intended to provide timely topline data reflective of sales at NRS' network of independent, predominantly urban, retail stores.

Same-store data comparisons of August 2025 with August 2024 are derived from approximately 232 million transactions processed through the approximately 23,200 stores on the NRS network that scanned transactions in both months. Same-store data comparisons of August 2025 with July 2025 are derived from approximately 286 million transactions processed through approximately 31,200 stores.

Same-store data comparisons for the three months ended August 31, 2025 with the year-ago three months are derived from approximately 657 million scanned transactions processed through those stores that scanned transactions in both three-month periods.

NRS POS Platform

The NRS platform predominantly serves small-format, independent, retail stores nationwide including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers. These independent retailers operate in all 50 states and the District of Colombia, including 205 of the 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States, and in Canada. During August 2025, NRS' POS terminals processed $2.2 billion in sales (+18% year-over-year) across 148 million transactions.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates a leading point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and effectively manage their businesses. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers, brokers, analytics firms, and advertisers access the terminal's digital display network to reach these retailers' predominantly urban, multi-cultural shopper base, and to harness transaction data-based learnings to identify growth opportunities and measure execution and returns on marketing investment. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

