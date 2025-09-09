Subaru of America: Subaru's Dog Commercials Are More Than Just Cute

By Matt Yantakosol

Originally published on Jalopnik.com

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / To Subaru, dogs are more than just props in ads; the brand has donated over $60 million to pet-focused organizations and supported over half a million animals through rescue, adoption, and veterinary care. Besides being the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA, Subaru actively engages in local pet communities, with its retailers hosting pet adoption and microchipping events to help pets find homes.

Building a product that works for pups

Subaru also builds vehicles that are well-suited for pet transportation. Whether you're considering the new Subaru Forester Hybrid, which gets 35 MPG, or the subcompact Subaru Crosstrek, which offers a lot of capability in a small package, Subaru models offer thoughtful pet-friendly accessories.

