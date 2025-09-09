Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
WKN: 857977 | ISIN: JP3814800003 | Ticker-Symbol: FUH
Tradegate
09.09.25 | 12:24
18,500 Euro
+2,21 % +0,400
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2025 15:38 Uhr
100 Leser
Subaru of America: Subaru's Dog Commercials Are More Than Just Cute

By Matt Yantakosol

Originally published on Jalopnik.com

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / To Subaru, dogs are more than just props in ads; the brand has donated over $60 million to pet-focused organizations and supported over half a million animals through rescue, adoption, and veterinary care. Besides being the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA, Subaru actively engages in local pet communities, with its retailers hosting pet adoption and microchipping events to help pets find homes.

Building a product that works for pups

Subaru also builds vehicles that are well-suited for pet transportation. Whether you're considering the new Subaru Forester Hybrid, which gets 35 MPG, or the subcompact Subaru Crosstrek, which offers a lot of capability in a small package, Subaru models offer thoughtful pet-friendly accessories.

Click here to read more on Jalopnik.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/subarus-dog-commercials-are-more-than-just-cute-1070632

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
