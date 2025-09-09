Immersive Learning: How Truist Is Elevating Innovation From the Inside Out

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / This story was originally published on the Truist Newsroom.

At Truist, innovation isn't just a buzzword-it's a mindset. And that mindset was on full display during a recent summit hosted as part of the Truist Immersive Learning Program, which brought together teammates from across the enterprise to explore the future of banking, technology, and client experience.

The session was more than a workshop; it was a hands-on, minds-on journey into the heart of Truist's innovation strategy. Participants didn't just learn about emerging technologies and design thinking-they lived it. Through interactive simulations, collaborative problem-solving, and real-time feedback, teammates were challenged to think differently, act boldly, and reimagine what's possible for our clients and communities.

This immersive experience welcomed a dynamic group of students from UNC Charlotte, who brought fresh perspectives and energy to the table. Their participation not only enriched the dialogue but also underscored Truist's commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators and community leaders.

This initiative drew support from a diverse group of local companies across the energy, healthcare, and arts and recreation industries who participated as sponsors and mentors. Their involvement brought real-world complexity to the learning experience and demonstrated the power of public-private collaboration in shaping the future of innovation in Charlotte and beyond.

The Truist Immersive Learning Program-created by the Truist Digital, Client Experience and Marketing team in partnership with Enterprise Technology-is designed to foster a culture of curiosity, creativity and ongoing improvement. Participants work together during immersive events to tackle real-world business challenges using Truist's rapid innovation process, while participants gain insights into the latest tools, technologies, and strategies for career development.

The student-based events open doors for networking and learning about a broad range of industries. By empowering teammates and future talent with practical skills and an innovation-focused mindset, Truist is making a strategic investment in its greatest resource: people.

At Truist, we believe innovation starts with people. By investing in immersive learning, we're not only preparing our teammates-and our communities-for what's next, we're empowering them to shape it," said Sherry Graziano, head of digital, client experience, and marketing, for Truist. "Because when we learn together, we grow together. And when we grow together, we build better lives and communities.

The event also highlighted the power of cross-functional collaboration as teammates from business and technology came together to tackle challenges, share diverse perspectives, and co-create solutions that reflect the full spectrum of Truist's expertise.

Embracing AI: Learning to Lead in the Digital Future

As part of Truist's broader innovation strategy, the immersive learning experience also introduced teammates and student participants to the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. Through AI-focused simulations, real-world use cases, and collaborative design challenges, participants explored how emerging technologies like generative AI and machine learning are reshaping financial services.

This hands-on exposure was more than theoretical. It was practical, purposeful and deeply human-centered. Whether prototyping AI-driven client solutions or debating the ethics of automation, participants gained a clearer understanding of how to harness AI responsibly and creatively.

The program's impact is already evident. Participants returned to their teams energized, equipped with fresh ideas, and a common approach to driving change. With seven real-world use cases from four companies plus Truist, the event accelerated the development of practical prototypes. As more immersive learning experiences roll out, this momentum promises to grow even stronger.

If you're interested in learning more about these immersive experiences or how to get involved, reach out to Eric.Fender@Truist.com for further information.



