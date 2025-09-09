Expanded range supports wound healing for more patients

Kerecis, the company pioneering the use of sustainably sourced fish skin and fatty acids in cellular therapy and tissue regeneration, announced four new sizes of its SurgiClose Silicone product line today.

The expanded size range builds on the success of Kerecis' newest product line for the operating room, SurgiClose Silicone, which combines intact fish-skin technology and a non-adhesive silicone layer to efficiently manage exudate and wound moisture.

The four new sizes will accommodate smaller wounds, ranging from a 3x3 cm bordered product to a 10x10 cm borderless version. With this expanded range, SurgiClose Silicone's powerful combination of non-adhesive silicone layer and intact fish-skin technology will support wound healing for even more patients, while simplifying treatment for more care teams.

New SurgiClose Silicone Sizes 3x3 (With Silicone Border) 5x5 (Borderless) 7x7 (With Silicone Border) 10x10 (Borderless)

"We are excited to meet the growing demand for our SurgiClose Silicone product line, which supports care teams to provide an optimal wound environment while protecting the fish-skin graft during handling and dressing changes. Combining these features into one product creates a more efficient, effective workflow, critical to success in surgical care," said Coloplast EVP of Wound and Tissue Repair Fertram Sigurjonsson, Founder and CEO of Kerecis.

Kerecis, founded by Fertram Sigurjonsson, develops intact fish tissue derived products for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration, and protection. When grafted onto damaged human tissue or implanted, the patented material supports the body's own processes to heal and regenerate. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, Kerecis products are only gently processed and retain their similarity to human tissue. The gentle processing preserves the material's original three-dimensional structure, maintaining its inherent natural strength, complexity, and molecules (such as fatty acids). Clinical studies show that Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competitors. Kerecis is the only global manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish-tissue and is the fastest growing company in the U.S. xenograft biologics skin market. Products include SurgiBind/SurgiClose, GraftGuide, MariGen, and Shield for various medical applications. Committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Kerecis uses sustainably sourced Icelandic fish processed with renewable energy. Kerecis is a part of Coloplast, a leading supplier of intimate healthcare products. For more information about Kerecis and its clinical research, visit www.kerecis.com.

