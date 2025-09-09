DVIRC Relocates to Philadelphia Navy Yard, Launches AI Center to Drive Maritime and Manufacturing Innovation

New Headquarters Bolsters Regional Economic Growth Ahead of Navy's 250th Anniversary

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / DVIRC, a leader in accelerating America's manufacturing competitiveness, today announced its relocation to Building M4 at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. The move into a historic Admiral's Quarters, overlooking the mothball fleet, signals DVIRC's bold commitment to driving America's maritime and high-tech manufacturing resurgence. Signed in August, the five-year lease-with room to expand-places DVIRC at the center of the Northeast's industrial ecosystem and positions the organization to forge the next arsenal of prosperity.

The Navy Yard, a 1,200-acre innovation campus hosting over 150 companies and 16,500 workers, is becoming ground zero for maritime and defense manufacturing. DVIRC's new headquarters is undergoing renovations to preserve its historical status while equipping it as a high-performing command center for research, training, and consulting.

In the coming weeks, DVIRC will welcome senior leadership from the Navy and dignitaries to celebrate the Navy Yard's role in modernizing the naval fleet, aligning with the Navy and Marines' 250th anniversary celebration in October.

"With this move, we are rooting ourselves to a place where shipbuilders once forged America's arsenal of democracy. Today, DVIRC will work to forge a new arsenal of prosperity. Here, we will advance small and mid-sized manufacturers, turning them into national assets, fueling growth, rebuilding supply chains, and advancing the technologies that secure our future," said Chris Scafario, DVIRC President & CEO. "This is where our Manufacturing Moonshot takes flight. Bold ideas will be lit, innovation accelerated, and American manufacturing reimagined for the next 250 years."

DVIRC's Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence for Manufacturing (AiCE), now housed at the Navy Yard, will invest seven figures by 2027 to deliver AI training, awareness, and service development for small and mid-size manufacturers across the NIST MEP National Network. This initiative has already empowered hundreds of regional workers to adopt transformative technologies, strengthening Greater Philadelphia's more than 5,600 manufacturers that employ nearly 190,000 people and power industries from biopharmaceuticals and chemicals to advanced materials and precision manufacturing.

"The AiCE represents a game-changing investment in our region's future, equipping small and mid-sized manufacturers with cutting-edge AI tools to boost efficiency, enhance safety, and drive innovation," said Scafario. "By integrating AI into everyday operations-from predictive maintenance to supply chain optimization-we're not only transforming businesses but also building a skilled workforce ready to lead the next wave of American manufacturing excellence."

About DVIRC

Founded in 1988, the DVIRC is a premier economic development organization advancing manufacturing competitiveness, innovation, and national security across Southeastern Pennsylvania and beyond. As part of the NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) National Network, DVIRC delivers tailored solutions in business growth, operational excellence, talent development, and defense supply chain readiness. Through initiatives like AI-driven manufacturing and workforce development, DVIRC empowers small and mid-sized manufacturers to thrive, strengthening communities and the nation's industrial base. Visit dvirc.org for more information.

