Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII) (ASX: AII) (FSE: ALI1) ("Almonty" or the "Company") , a leading global producer of tungsten critical to the U.S. defense and technology sectors, today announced that it has been included in the 2025 TSX30TM, Toronto Stock Exchange's flagship ranking of the top 30 performing TSX-listed stocks over a three-year period, based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation.

The TSX30TM recognition reflects Almonty's sustained growth trajectory, driven by its successful US$90 million Nasdaq IPO and subsequent redomiciling to the United States, along with continued progress at its Sangdong Mine in South Korea. The Company's inclusion underscores its emerging role as one of the most important Western producers of tungsten, uniquely positioned to support the U.S. defense sector while advancing national security priorities and creating long-term value for shareholders.

During the current year, Almonty's achievements have included securing a strategic offtake agreement with SeAH Group, the Korean steel giant and SpaceX contractor, covering 100 % of future molybdenum production from the Sangdong Molybdenum Project at a hard floor price of US$19.00 per pound.

The Company received a formal recognition letter from the U.S. House Select Committee on the strategic competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, affirming its critical role in bolstering U.S. critical minerals supply chains, and strengthened its positioning through participation in DARPA's Critical Minerals Forum. With escalating demand from the defense sector and strong investor support, Almonty has reinforced its emergence as a leading Western producer of tungsten.

Lewis Black, Chief Executive Officer of Almonty, commented: "We are honored to be included among this year's TSX30TM leaders - this recognition speaks volumes about the dedication of our team, the quality of our assets, and the strength of our strategic vision. As we evolve into a leading vertically integrated Western tungsten producer, it's especially gratifying given our growing importance in national security and defense supply chains."

"Shareholders have already begun to recognize the intrinsic value of our Sangdong Project and broader strategy - but this honor underscores that our story is just beginning. With first production from Sangdong on the horizon, and our positioning as one of the only Western-scale suppliers of tungsten critical to munitions and advanced defense technologies, we believe Almonty is on a clear path to further emerge as a trusted supplier to the U.S. defense industrial base. Looking ahead, our planned vertical integration into downstream oxide production further enhances our ability to serve allied supply chains with reliability and scale. We look forward to delivering long-term, sustainable value through disciplined execution and by reinforcing our commitment to supporting allied supply chain resilience," concluded Black.

About Almonty

Almonty (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII) (ASX: AII) (FSE: ALI1) is a leading supplier of conflict free tungsten - a strategic metal critical to the defense and advanced technology sectors. As geopolitical tensions heighten, tungsten has become essential for armor, munitions, and electronics manufacturing. Almonty's flagship Sangdong mine in South Korea, historically one of the world's largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits, is expected to supply over 80% of global non-China tungsten production upon reaching full capacity, directly addressing critical supply vulnerabilities highlighted by recent U.S. defense procurement bans and export restrictions by China. With established operations in Portugal and additional projects in Spain, Almonty is strategically aligned to meet rapidly rising demand from Western allies committed to supply-chain security and defense readiness. To learn more, please visit https://almonty.com.

