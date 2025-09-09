Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on Real Estate Credit Investments: What RECI brings to investors



09-Sep-2025 / 14:45 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hardman & Co publication on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI):

What RECI brings to investors



In this note, we review what RECI brings to investors, specifically noting i) a near 10% dividend yield, significantly covered by recurring interest income and which has been maintained through multiple macro crises, ii) diversification of investors' portfolios with an equity with low correlation to overall markets, iii) an experienced debt manager bringing competitive advantages in deal origination and risk management, iv) a diversified portfolio with proven downside resilience created by Cheyne's actions, and v) liquid access to an attractive illiquid asset class. There are risks (e.g. French macro conditions), but RECI has a proven track record of resilience.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/reci-what-reci-brings-to-investors/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link.

To contact us: Hardman & Co

9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on X: @HardmanandCo Contact: Mark Thomas



mt@hardmanandco.com





Hardman & Co Research can be accessed for free under MiFID. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an Authorised Representative of Palace Ventures Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 433291) Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



