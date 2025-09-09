Joget Launches DX 9: AI-Driven Platform to Build Enterprise Apps Faster, Smarter, and at Scale

New Release Combines AI Agent Builder, AI Designer, and AI Assistant with Enhanced User Experience and Enterprise-Grade Governance to Accelerate and Scale Digital Transformation.

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc ., a global innovator in open-source application development platforms, today announced the general availability of Joget DX 9, a transformative leap forward in AI-powered enterprise software creation. Designed to empower businesses to build applications faster, smarter, and at scale, Joget DX 9 introduces advanced AI tools, seamless integrations, and enterprise-grade governance while maintaining its hallmark simplicity.

Recently named in the Everest Group Innovation Watch for Generative AI in Software Development , alongside industry leaders such as Google and Meta, Joget has been recognized for its groundbreaking contributions to generative AI in software development. This acknowledgment underscores Joget's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprises worldwide.

Compliant with GovStack Software Requirements , Joget DX meets rigorous government-grade standards for security, interoperability, and reliability while delivering the flexibility and scalability demanded by leading commercial enterprises. This dual focus ensures that whether serving public sector initiatives or powering private sector innovation, DX 9 provides a trusted, future-ready foundation for mission-critical applications.

AI-Powered Development Redefines Application Creation

At the core of Joget DX 9 is Joget Intelligence , a suite of AI-driven capabilities that streamline application development and accelerate workflows. "By embedding AI at every layer of the development process, we're enabling enterprises to innovate at unprecedented speeds, reduce costs, and unlock new opportunities," said Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO of Joget Inc. "This release is about giving teams the power to focus on driving business impact."

The AI Designer allows users to create applications using natural language, documents or visual inputs with no coding required. Unlike typical code generation tools, its visual-first approach ensures maintainability, transparency, and human oversight throughout the development process. This innovation democratizes application development, empowering both technical and non-technical users to contribute to digital transformation initiatives.

Additionally, the AI Agent Builder will automate complex workflows, adapting dynamically to changing requirements while being governed within collaborative human workflows.

For real-time assistance, the upcoming AI Assistant will offer contextual guidance, data analytics, and smart suggestions, ensuring users are never stuck during the development process.

Enhanced User Experience for Every Role

Joget DX 9 redefines the user experience with intuitive updates that cater to all users, from business teams to IT administrators. The UI Theme Builder enables branding customization in minutes, allowing businesses to maintain a consistent visual identity across all applications.

Meanwhile, the Enhanced Process Builder simplifies workflow design with auto-layout functionality and mini-map navigation, making it easier to visualize and manage complex processes. The Revamped Admin Console offers a streamlined interface for developers and IT administrators, reducing the time spent on routine tasks.

According to Julian Khoo, Chief Technology Officer of Joget Inc., "Our team has reimagined what application development can achieve. From AI-generated apps to adaptive workflows, DX 9 is built to evolve with your business needs today and into the future."

Performance Built for Scale

Scalability and performance are critical for modern enterprises, and Joget DX 9 delivers on both fronts. The introduction of distributed caching via built-in integration to the Apache Ignite in-memory data grid significantly boosts application speed and responsiveness. For scenarios involving heavy workloads, asynchronous processing ensures that users remain productive without interruptions.

Seamless Integrations Across Systems

Joget DX 9 makes connecting systems effortless. The seamless Marketplace integration feature allows users to discover, install, and manage plugins directly from the platform. Additionally, the API Connector Builder will enable no-code links to cloud services , SaaS tools, and legacy systems, streamlining integration efforts.

Enterprise-Grade Governance and Security

Security and governance are foundational to enterprise application development, and Joget DX 9 sets a new standard in this area. The platform introduces Passkey Authentication, enabling secure, password-free logins via WebAuthn. Multi-IDP Support simplifies single sign-on (SSO) across multiple platforms, enhancing user convenience while maintaining robust security.

The Governance Centre provides a centralized portal for managing compliance policies and citizen development governance, ensuring alignment with organizational standards. These features collectively ensure stronger compliance, data protection, and secure user authentication.

Availability

All features announced today are now generally available. Enterprises and developers are invited to explore the full potential of Joget DX 9 and leverage its AI-powered capabilities to drive innovation and efficiency.

"This is more than a product launch, it's an invitation to pioneer the next era of digital innovation," added Dewan. "We're excited to partner with our community to redefine what's possible."

To learn more about Joget DX 9 and experience a live demo, request a personalized demo or visit the Joget DX 9 web page.

Media Contact: pr@joget.com

About Joget

Joget offers an open-source, AI-powered platform that converges no-code/low-code development with AI to rapidly build and customize enterprise applications at scale. By combining AI with visual app builders-not raw code-Joget makes app generation faster, safer, and more accessible for business users and developers alike.

With Generative AI and Agentic AI capabilities, Joget Intelligence enables organizations to automate and enhance processes while maintaining oversight and compliance. Unlike typical AI code generation, Joget's visual-first approach ensures applications are maintainable and governed within collaborative human workflows.

As an Application and Integration Fabric , Joget connects legacy and modern systems seamlessly. Its extensible, open-source core and plugin architecture offer unmatched flexibility, and its White Label solution allows OEMs and digital solution providers to fully rebrand the platform.

Trusted by startups, global enterprises, and government agencies, Joget delivers the speed of AI with the control of visual development for scalable, intelligent digital transformation.

