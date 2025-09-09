Parallel Adds Madoc Pierce as Construction Manager

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Parallel, an Austin-based real estate development firm, recently hired Madoc Pierce as Construction Manager.

Prior to joining Parallel, Pierce founded and led Property Wallet, a construction technology startup focused on advancing Building Information Modeling (BIM) workflows through game-engine visualization. He previously worked in Virtual Design and Construction at Rogers-O'Brien Construction, coordinating BIM operations for large multifamily, mixed-use, medical office, and data center projects. He later joined Samsung C&T Corporation, where he managed construction technology and integration on a high-complexity semiconductor project. This combination of roles provides him with a unique perspective that bridges the technical, operational, and ownership sides of development.

More information about Madoc Pierce is available at the company's Meet the Team page at https://www.parallel-co.com/meet-the-team.

Parallel is an Austin-based real estate development firm specializing in delivering complex mid-rise and high-rise urban infill multifamily and student housing developments on time and on budget in some of the nation's most competitive markets. To learn more, visit https://www.parallel-co.com/.

