Back to Nature Implements John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform to Drive Rapid Supply Chain Transformation

Integrated Business Planning, Multi-Enterprise Collaboration and Digital Twin Power Growth and Agility

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, the fastest way to achieve more value from the supply chain, today announced that Back to Nature, a leading brand in the better-for-you snack foods category, has implemented the company's Atlas Planning Platform to accelerate its supply chain transformation and position the brand for profitable growth.

"We want best-in-class technology and a supply chain that leads with data - and the Atlas Planning Platform delivers exactly that," said Zach Lutz, Planning and Logistics Manager at Back to Nature. "It can analyze any kind of data and make it readable and understandable. The value Atlas added to our business is infinite, and I believe we're only scratching the surface of its abilities. Atlas provides everything we wanted and more."

Founded in 1960, Back to Nature offers a portfolio of plant-based, non-GMO products across the cookies, crackers, granola, and nuts & trail mix categories. Now an independently operated brand within the renowned international food company, Barilla Group, Back to Nature is committed to delivering nature-inspired recipes that consumers can trust. Following its acquisition from B&G Foods in 2023, Back to Nature faced the challenge of rebuilding its supply chain operations from the ground up.

As a leading health-conscious food manufacturer, Back to Nature faced substantial challenges in its supply chain planning operations, characterized by limited resources, minimal processes or systems, and an entirely outsourced manufacturing and distribution network. At the same time, Back to Nature was undergoing a rebranding - including changing UPCs (Universal Product Codes) - while navigating heightened competition and the need to rebuild consumer trust.

After an extensive evaluation, Back to Nature selected John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform for its advanced demand planning capabilities, intuitive interface, robust "what-if" scenario analysis, and best-in-class supply and demand analytics. The platform's ability to deliver unbiased, data-driven insights, coupled with strong multi-enterprise collaboration features, made it an ideal fit for the company's outsourced operations.

Back to Nature took an agile approach, with an implementation focused on sprints to deliver value quickly. Within just five months, the platform was supporting the company's monthly Integrated Business Planning (IBP) process.

Since implementing Atlas, Back to Nature has seen forecast accuracy steadily improve while bias has been reduced. The company can better align production with demand and has significantly minimized the risk of write-offs. Automated process steps now direct teams to the most critical priorities, improving both speed and precision in decision-making. Inventory levels have been optimized, reducing costs while freeing up working capital, and customer service levels have risen thanks to improved visibility and coordination across the business.

The company has also established a robust digital supply chain twin, enabling more informed planning with its contract manufacturing and distribution partners, creating a strong foundation for sustained, profitable growth.

"We are thrilled to partner with Back to Nature on their supply chain planning transformation," said Matt Hoffman, VP of Product and Industry Solutions at John Galt Solutions. "This brand's transformation journey showcases the power of starting fresh with the right technology and approach. The implementation of Atlas has allowed Back to Nature's team to quickly add value by addressing immediate supply chain challenges while also building the capabilities to scale profitably for years to come."

Looking ahead, Back to Nature is set to expand its use of Atlas to include advanced "what-if" scenario planning and inventory optimization. These capabilities will empower the company to respond proactively to market shifts, supply disruptions, and growth opportunities.

About Back to Nature

Back to Nature got its start in a tiny health food store back in 1960, helping plant the seeds of today's natural foods movement. Since then, they've been creating super-tasty remakes of America's classic snacks made with honest-to-goodness ingredients. From cookies to crackers to nuts and nut mixes, you can find Back to Nature products in major grocers across the US.

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is the fastest way for businesses to get more value from their supply chain. The Atlas Planning Platform helps companies make faster decisions and see real results quickly across the end-to-end supply chain. Atlas configures to even the toughest business requirements and goes live so fast clients see an ROI before their boss even thinks to ask about it. With the highest customer satisfaction rating in the industry, John Galt meets clients where they are, works side-by-side with them to grow, and shows them the fastest path to success. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit? johngalt.com .

SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/back-to-nature-implements-john-galt-solutions-atlas-planning-plat-1070143