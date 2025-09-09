U.S. Department of Defense Greenlights GrammaTech for Platform One Marketplace

ITHACA, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / GrammaTech, a long-trusted provider of cybersecurity services and tools that improve and accelerate software development, today announced it has achieved "Awardable" status with its Migration to Memory Safe Language offering through the Platform One (P1) Solutions Marketplace. This designation allows government buyers to easily acquire GrammaTech's C++ to Rust migration capability for mission-critical modernization efforts. GrammaTech's solution, developed with support from DARPA, is designed to provide near-automatic migration of well-behaved C++ source code into idiomatic, human-maintainable Rust code.

CRAM C++ to Rust Migration

Near-automatic migration of C++ source into idiomatic, human-maintainable Rust code.

C++ is a powerful but memory-unsafe language, making it prone to crashes, security vulnerabilities, and hard-to-diagnose bugs. C++ is responsible for 70% of critical software vulnerabilities and accounts for a significant portion of the billions lost annually to software defects. As a result, memory safety is increasingly being recognized as a high priority by organizations like DHS CISA, USCYBERCOM, Five Eyes Allies, and Office of the National Cyber Director, as well as industry leaders like Google, Microsoft, and RedHat. Rust offers a compelling alternative, with strong memory safety guarantees enforced through its ownership model. An automated, reliable approach to C++ to Rust migration is essential for making memory-safe software development more accessible and practical at scale.

"GrammaTech's team and supporting technologies are providing capability developed for and together with the U.S. Government, leading the charge for the U.S. to catch up to and surpass adversaries who have made dramatic strides in recent years" said Dan Goodwin, CEO of GrammaTech.

The P1 Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, 5-minute long readily-awardable pitch videos, which address the Government's greatest requirements in hardware, software and service solutions. "Achieving 'Awardable' status in the P1 Solutions Marketplace with this offering enables software developers to close a long overdue source of risk for their customers while lowering development cost, accelerating time to delivery, and providing better system performance," said Ray DeMeo, CGO of GrammaTech.

Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a P1Solutions Marketplace account at https://acqbot.niprgpt.mil/marketplaces/36da839d-0b76-47af-bffa-ad5c70ec3cc0/59fece01-1682-4640-a454-d2a5e046b3d1. GrammaTech's P1 Solutions Marketplace video, Migration to Memory Safe Language, accessible only by government customers on the P1 Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which the company migrates general-purpose C++ code into the Rust programming language. GrammaTech was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the P1 Solutions Marketplace whose solution demonstrates innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions.

This material is based upon work supported by DARPA under Contract No. HR0011-23-C-0079. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of DARPA.

Contact Information

Sarah Riggins

Project Manager, GrammaTech

sriggins@grammatech.com

301-530-2900





SOURCE: GrammaTech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/u.s.-department-of-defense-greenlights-grammatech-for-platform-on-1070313