Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WebMarkets: FDA Highlights Benzene Presence in Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Products - CLn Acne Cleanser Offers an Alternative

Following new safety concerns from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding benzoyl peroxide (BPO) acne products, CLn Skin Care is launching an education and awareness campaign to inform both physicians and consumers of safer alternatives for acne management. In its March 2024 safety communication, the FDA revealed that approximately 10% of benzoyl peroxide acne products tested showed elevated levels of benzene, a known human carcinogen.¹

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / In response to this growing concern, CLn Skin Care is emphasizing its benzoyl peroxide-free solution: the CLn Acne Cleanser. This dermatologist-developed formula combines salicylic acid and sodium hypochlorite to effectively cleanse acne-prone skin without the risks associated with benzoyl peroxide contamination.

CLn Skin Care Acne Cleanser

CLn Skin Care Acne Cleanser
CLn® Acne Cleanser with salicylic acid and sodium hypochlorite, safe for daily use and free of benzoyl peroxide.

"Recently the FDA found harmful benzene contamination in 10% of benzoyl peroxide acne products from multiple vendors," said Azam Anwar, MD, founder of CLn Skin Care. "CLn Acne Cleanser is formulated without benzoyl peroxide, treating acne with our patented formula of sodium hypochlorite and salicylic acid. Plus it doesn't ruin clothing or towels!"

The FDA's Findings on Benzoyl Peroxide and Benzene

In its safety update, the FDA confirmed that benzene can form in benzoyl peroxide products under normal storage conditions, including room temperature. These findings have resulted in voluntary recalls by several manufacturers and raised serious questions about the long-term safety of BPO-based acne treatments.¹

Benzene exposure has been linked to serious health effects, including leukemia and other blood disorders. Its presence in over-the-counter and prescription skincare products highlights the urgent need for dermatologist-trusted alternatives.

CLn Acne Cleanser: Effective Acne Care Without the Risk

CLn Acne Cleanser is a clinically proven alternative for individuals with mild to moderate acne, oily skin, or folliculitis, formulated to cleanse deeply without harsh side effects. Key attributes include:

  • 0.5% Salicylic Acid - Helps exfoliate and clear clogged pores.

  • Sodium Hypochlorite - A gentle ingredient that supports skin barrier function and reduces irritation.

  • Free of Benzoyl Peroxide and Benzene - Safe for sensitive skin and non-bleaching to towels and clothing.

Resources for Physicians and Patients

CLn Skin Care encourages healthcare professionals and consumers to review the FDA's findings and consider transitioning to safer acne care solutions:

  • Read the FDA Safety Communication: FDA Statement on Benzoyl Peroxide and Benzene Risk

  • Learn More About CLn Acne Cleanser: Product Page

  • Request Samples (for Physicians): Sample Kit Request

About CLn Skin Care

CLn Skin Care is a trusted brand offering dermatologist-recommended, clinically tested skincare solutions for sensitive, compromised, and acne-prone skin. All products are designed to deliver therapeutic benefits without the use of harsh or irritating ingredients, prioritizing safety and long-term skin health.

For more information, visit www.clnwash.com.

¹ Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Limited Number of Voluntary Recalls Initiated After FDA Testing of Acne Products: Benzene Findings Show Need for Ongoing Evaluation. March 5, 2024.https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/limited-number-voluntary-recalls-initiated-after-fda-testing-acne-products-benzene-findings-show

Contact Information

Mary Valcich
SEO Specialist
mary-claire@webmarketsonline.com
(208) 514-1634

.

SOURCE: WebMarkets



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/fda-highlights-benzene-presence-in-benzoyl-peroxide-acne-products-cln-1070379

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.