Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LegalMatch.com: Texas Hemp Industry Remains Largely Legal as Efforts to Enact a Ban Stall

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / In the recent Texas Legislature, a potential agreement to ban smokable, edible, and vapeable hemp products failed, despite significant efforts behind it. Currently, most hemp-derived products remain legal under current laws; however, the ripple effect of this bill passing could significantly alter the Texas cannabis business landscape.

If Senate Bill 6, or something similar, is enacted, it could eliminate sales for smokable, edible, and vapeable hemp products that contain any detectable levels of THC. Given the potential for complete disruption of cannabis sales in Texas, cannabis business owners may benefit from legal counsel to better understand their rights and develop strategies so they can remain compliant going forward.

Legal expertise is crucial for cannabis-based business owners because of the following:

  • Maneuvering Abrupt Legal Changes: Strict regulations and the risk of outright bans will warrant a business to adapt quickly and call for possible business restructure and inventory shifts.

  • Remaining Compliant: A cannabis lawyer can help business owners adapt to new laws, manage licensing, etc., to avoid costly penalties.

  • Protecting Business Interests: A legal professional can help in drafting company policies, contracts, and dispute resolution to safeguard operations.

"Cannabis and hemp business owners could very well have a big uphill battle ahead of them, and securing legal counsel early on can make all the difference in certain businesses' futures," says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel.

An attorney experienced in cannabis law can be an invaluable asset for cannabis and hemp business owners who may be approaching a dramatic business shift. Partnering with LegalMatch.com, America's first attorney-client matching platform, can be advantageous for future legalities and free attorney matching. A LegalMatch member attorney can help navigate these distinctive legalities, ensure compliance, and advise on best practices. Don't wait, protect your cannabis and/or hemp business now.

About LegalMatch.com

LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Contact Information

Ken LaMance
LegalMatch's General Counsel
press@legalmatch.com
415-946-0856

.

SOURCE: LegalMatch.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/texas-hemp-industry-remains-largely-legal-as-efforts-to-enact-a-1070568

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.