Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Georgia-Pacific Supporting Schools, Teachers and Students

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / We are proud to support educators and students as they prepare for a successful school year. From hosting the fifth annual High School Economics Teachers' Institute to championing the Alabama STEM Teacher Externship Program, we're helping teachers bring real-world insights and innovation into the classroom. In McDonough, Georgia, our team led a back-to-school supply drive and will continue partnering with local elementary schools throughout the year, engaging young learners through reading, gardening and hands-on STEM activities. Together, we're empowering the next generation and building a brighter future through education, stewardship and community engagement.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Quilted Northern®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com. Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.

